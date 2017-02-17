With the March 24 release date rapidly approaching, Lionsgate has released a final trailer for Power Rangers with brand new footage, along with another TV spot. These new videos give fans a better look at the iconic Zordon, voiced by Bryan Cranston, along with a new glimpse at the villainous Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) and Goldar, plus a brief scene with Alpha 5 (Bill Hader). The Alpha 5 scene shows that, while he is certainly lacking in size, he's more than capable of taking care of himself, as he takes down an enemy while screaming "Power Rangers!" Alpha 5 could very well be a scene-stealing character in this immense ensemble when he makes his big screen return on March 24.

Lionsgate debuted this 60-second trailer and 30-second TV spot on YouTube, which also features some footage showing how strong these teenagers have become after finding the power coins. There is also a new scene where RJ Cyler's Billy Cranston, a.k.a. The Blue Ranger, asks Zordon if they're more like Iron Man or Spider-Man, as he tries to figure out what kind of heroes they really are. We also get another glimpse at the massive Goldar, the Power Rangers' Zords, and a scene where Becky G casually tells her family that she's now a superhero.

Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers. The movie will have some stiff competition next month, going up against Warner Bros. theatrical reboot of CHiPs, starring Michael Pena and Dax Shepard, and Sony's sci-fi thriller Life, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

While the villainous Goldar has been previously confirmed, this trailer gives us perhaps our best look at the towering villain. There have also been rumors that the Putty Patrol will put in an appearance, during a scene where Rita Repulsa tries to steal gold bullion from the Central Bank of Russia, and they also appear in a fight scene where five Putties turn to stone to challenge the Rangers. That report also reveals that Rita Repulsa is trying to steal gold from all over the world, to resurrect Goldar, whose "molecular essence" is scattered around the Earth after he was vaporized in the opening action sequence on Ancient Earth.

Dean Israelite (Project Almanac) directs Saban's Power Rangers, which stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, featuring Bill Hader, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. The screenplay is by John Gatins (Kong: Skull Island, Real Steel). Story is by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney. Producers are Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, Brian Casentini (Power Rangers TV series), Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen (The Twilight Saga, The Fault in Our Stars, The Maze Runner franchise). Take a look at the latest trailer and TV spot for Power Rangers, as we inch closer and closer to the March 24 release date. We also have a look at two new posters along with the full Power Rangers poster gallery.