The incredible new Zords are being shown off in all their glory courtesy of a new poster for Lionsgate's Power Rangers reboot, in theaters this spring. It's Morphin Time! We've seen the Zords in toy form, and they made an appearance in the most recent full-length trailer that dropped before the holidays. Now, we get our best look yet at each individual Zord, and it's pretty cool.

The latest trailer showed these Zords in battle against the gigantic Goldar. And they all formed to create the Megazord for the sneak peek's big glory shot, where we see it punching Goldar in the face. This perfectly set the tone for a darker, more thrilling Power Rangers adventure that, when stripped of its grit and grime, doesn't look all that different from the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV show from the 90s.

Rita Repulsa will use Goldar to take down the five teens endowed with Power Rangers armor, who are on a mission to save the world. This version of the franchise is a little less cheesy than previous incarnations, and will feature state of the art VFX and Mo-Cap for some of its biggest action set pieces. The Power Rangers are still moping around Angel Grove before they're called on to save the planet. A tough task for Millennials, which will put a nice spin on the proceedings. Will they be able to stop high-fiving themselves over making a sandwich long enough to put down their devices and help someone other than themselves? Speaking of 'devices', you may notice a Snapcode in the lower-left corner of the poster. Lionsgate explains why.

"Snapchat users can scan the new 'Snapcode' to unlock a new, immersive 360-degree Power Rangers 'Lens' that puts them in the Red Ranger's iconic costume and allows them to 'morph' their visor, with a view of the mighty Zords and their fellow rangers."

Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers.

Directed by Dean Israelite and starring Dacre Montgomery as the Red Ranger, Naomi Scott as the Pink Ranger, Ludi Lin as the Black Ranger, R.J. Cyler as the Blue Ranger and Becky Gomez as the Yellow Ranger, Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24, 2017. Take a look at this exciting new poster which first showed up on Comic Book Resources.