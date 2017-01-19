Earlier today, Lionsgate unleashed the second Power Rangers trailer, to get fans ready for the upcoming March 24 release. The studio also released new photos, which offer a first look at Zordon (Bryan Cranston), Alpha 5 (Bill Hader), The Puddy Patrollers along with Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) and the Power Rangers themselves, both in costume and in their civilian attire. Now, we can expect to be bombarded with clips and TV spots as the March 24 release date looms ever closer.

Saban's Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers. The movie will have its hands full on March 24, going up against Warner Bros. theatrical reboot of CHiPs, starring Michael Pena and Dax Shepard, and Sony's sci-fi thriller Life, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

A report surfaced last month which claimed that Goldar and the Putty Patrol will be featured in the Power Rangers reboot. Goldar's presence was later confirmed in a toy ad for the movie, with the original report revealing the Putty Patrol appear when Rita Repulsa tries to steal gold bullion from the Central Bank of Russia, and they also appear in a fight scene where five Putties turn to stone to challenge the Rangers. That report also reveals that Rita Repulsa is trying to steal gold from all over the world, to resurrect Goldar, whose "molecular essence" is scattered around the Earth after he was vaporized in the opening action sequence on Ancient Earth. All of that appears to be accurate, as we see these rumors come to life in the latest teaser.

That previous report also added fuel to a rumor that had been circulating for quite some time, that Rita Repulsa is actually a former Green Ranger who went rogue several years ago. After the first few photos of Rita Repulsa were released, many fans noticed similarities between her costume and the actual Green Ranger costume shown in other official photos. This has not been confirmed, and it remains to be seen how much more footage and/or plot details will be uncovered as we get closer and closer to the March 24 release.

Directed by Dean Israelite (Project Almanac), Saban's Power Rangers stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, featuring Bill Hader, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. The screenplay is by John Gatins (Kong: Skull Island, Real Steel). Story is by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney. Producers are Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, Brian Casentini (Power Rangers TV series), Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen (The Twilight Saga, The Fault in Our Stars, The Maze Runner franchise). In addition to these new photos, we also have the official version of a poster that was leaked, which you can check out below the Power Rangers photos.