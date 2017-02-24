In exactly one month, Lionsgate will unleash their new Power Rangers reboot in theaters, which is shaping up to be one of this spring's early blockbusters. To get fans ready for "morphin' time," Lionsgate has released an international trailer, which includes new footage of the villainous Rita Repulsa. It remains to be seen how much more footage will be released between now and the March 24 release date, but we'll most likely be seeing a few more clips in the days and weeks ahead.

This trailer, which surfaced on YouTube, comes just one week after the Power Rangers final trailer surfaced, with most of the footage here coming from that sneak peek. The new Rita Repulsa scene gives fans a better grasp on how powerful she truly is, and we also get to see how huge Goldar really is. Rita Repulsa's mission on Earth, after thousands upon thousands of years in captivity, is to bring Goldar back to life, which she clearly succeeds at doing.

The villainous Goldar has been previously confirmed through a toy ad, and it's clear that this monstrous villain will wreak plenty of havoc in Angel Grove. There have also been rumors that the Putty Patrol will put in an appearance, during a scene where Rita Repulsa tries to steal gold bullion from the Central Bank of Russia. And they also appear in a fight scene where five Putties turn to stone to challenge the Rangers. That previous report also reveals that Rita Repulsa is trying to steal gold from all over the world, to resurrect Goldar, whose "molecular essence" is scattered around the Earth after he was vaporized in the opening action sequence.

Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers. The Power Rangers movie will have some stiff competition next month, going up against Warner Bros. theatrical reboot of CHiPs, starring Michael Pena and Dax Shepard, and Sony's sci-fi thriller Life, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

Dean Israelite (Project Almanac) directs Saban's Power Rangers, which stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, featuring Bill Hader, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. The screenplay is by John Gatins (Kong: Skull Island, Real Steel). Story is by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney. Producers are Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, Brian Casentini (Power Rangers TV series), Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen (The Twilight Saga, The Fault in Our Stars, The Maze Runner franchise). Take a look at this international trailer for Power Rangers, which hits theaters exactly one month from today.