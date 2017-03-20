March isn't only going to go down as a massive month at the movies in terms of box office, but it is going to go down as a groundbreaking one as well. Just one week after Disney made history by featuring a gay character in their live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, Lionsgate is also going to be making a little history as well. The upcoming and long-awaited Power Rangers reboot is going to feature a gay character, which will be the first time this has ever happened in a big-screen superhero movie.

Warning: there are minor spoilers ahead for the Power Rangers movie. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Becky G's character Trini, who suits up as the Yellow Ranger in the movie, finds herself coming to terms with her sexual orientation in Power Rangers. During the second act of the movie, one of the other characters assumes that she is having issues with a boyfriend, but it is revealed that these issues are actually with a girlfriend. It is reportedly a small moment but no doubt an important one. Here is what director Dean Israelite had to say about it.

"For Trini, really she's questioning a lot about who she is. She hasn't fully figured it out yet. I think what's great about that scene and what that scene propels for the rest of the movie is, 'That's OK.' The movie is saying, 'That's OK,' and all of the kids have to own who they are and find their tribe."

Disney made a lot of waves recently, both good and bad, when it was revealed that the character of Le Fou, played by Josh Gad, would be gay in Beauty and the Beast. Many fans praised the decision but the studio had some pushback from theaters who threatened to not play the movie because of a small gay scene. That ultimately didn't hurt the movie at all, since Beauty and the Beast made $170 million domestically on its opening weekend. David Yost, the Original Blue Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, who is openly gay and eventually left the series due to harassment because of his sexual orientation, has praised the new Power Rangers movie for the decision to include a gay character. Here is what he had to say.

"They really stepped up to the plate. I think so many people in the LGBTQI community are going to be excited to see that representation."

It seems very likely that this news will be received more positively than negatively on the whole which is good, because Power Rangers could be facing an uphill battle at the box office. Not only does the movie face competition in the form of new releases such as Life and Chips, but with Beauty and the Beast entering its second weekend and movies like Logan and Kong: Skull Island still in the mix, moviegoers have a lot of options. Not only that, but the early reviews for Power Rangers are far from great, with the movie currently holding a 43 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Though, that is only based on 7 reviews.

No matter what else comes of this reboot, financially successful or not, it will definitely go down as a watershed moment for blockbuster movies in general. Power Rangers stars RJ Cyler, Darce Montgomery, Naomi Scott, Ludi Lin, Becky G, Elizabeth Banks, Bill Hader and Bryan Cranston. The movie is directed by Dean Israelite and is set for release on March 24.