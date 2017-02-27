Lionsgate has released three new TV spots for the highly-anticipated Power Rangers movie, which arrives days after a new Power Rangers international trailer. One of these new TV spots shows how some of the Rangers met during detention, with RJ Cyler's Billy Cranston, a.k.a. The Blue Ranger, revealing he was sent to detention for "blowing up his lunchbox," which was apparently quite a bigger explosion than planned. We also see Dacre Montgomery's Red Ranger activating his sword while leaping into battle, along with more footage of Goldar and the Zords.

Perhaps the biggest reveal is the spot featuring Rita Repulsa. She claims to have killed Rangers before. But in an even bigger twist, she says she was once like them, full of hope. This line has many speculating that she actually is the former Green Ranger, which has long been speculated. Especially since she is confirmed to have the Green Ranger coin.

These new TV spots debuted on Lionsgate's YouTube, with one of them set to the popular Kanye West song "Power," which is quite a fitting song given the power now wielded by these five teenagers. We get to see just how strong these five teenagers from Angel Grove have really become, after finding the mysterious Power Coins, along with footage from their interactions with Zordon (Bryan Cranston) and the tiny Alpha 5 (Bill Hader). With the March 24 release date less than a month away, hopefully we'll get much more footage soon.

The villainous Goldar has been previously confirmed through a toy ad, and it's clear that this monstrous villain will wreak plenty of havoc in Angel Grove. There have also been rumors that the Putty Patrol will put in an appearance, during a scene where Rita Repulsa tries to steal gold bullion from the Central Bank of Russia. The Putties are also briefly seen in these TV spots after they turn to stone to challenge the Rangers. There had previously been rumors that Rita Repulsa is trying to steal gold from all over the world, to resurrect Goldar, whose "molecular essence" is scattered around the Earth after he was vaporized in the opening action sequence.

Power Rangers follows five ordinary teens who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove, and the world, is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so, they will have to overcome their real-life issues and before it's too late, band together as the Power Rangers. The Power Rangers movie will have some stiff competition next month, going up against Warner Bros. theatrical reboot of CHiPs, starring Michael Pena and Dax Shepard, and Sony's sci-fi thriller Life, starring Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson.

Dean Israelite (Project Almanac) directs Saban's Power Rangers, which stars Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Becky G, Ludi Lin, featuring Bill Hader, with Bryan Cranston and Elizabeth Banks. The screenplay is by John Gatins (Kong: Skull Island, Real Steel). Story is by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless (Dracula Untold) and Michele Mulroney & Kieran Mulroney. Producers are Power Rangers creator Haim Saban, Brian Casentini (Power Rangers TV series), Wyck Godfrey, and Marty Bowen (The Twilight Saga, The Fault in Our Stars, The Maze Runner franchise). Check out these new TV spots for Power Rangers below, as we get closer and closer to the March 24 release date.