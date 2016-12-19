Last week, a report revealed that the Putty Patrol from the original Power Rangers TV series, along with the villainous Goldar, will appear in the highly-anticipated Power Rangers reboot. In the movie, Goldar's "molecular essence" is scattered around the globe after he was vaporized millions of years ago, with Rita Repulsa (Elizabeth Banks) collecting gold particles to resurrect him. Today, we get our first look at Goldar, so to speak, through a new TV commercial for Bandai's MegaZord toys, which shows the Goldar toy that is coming soon. While it is just a toy, it will likely bear at least some resemblance to what is seen in the movie.

The video debuted at the Neo-Saban Power Rangers YouTube channel, which shows the MegaZord toy battling with the Goldar figure. It remains to be seen when we'll see the movie version of Goldar in action, or the MegaZord as well. The first trailer debuted at New York Comic Con in October, but it hasn't been confirmed when the second trailer will be released, as we get closer and closer to the March 24, 2017 release date. This action-packed reboot will be going up against Warner Bros. theatrical reboot of CHiPs and Sony's sci-fi thriller Life, when it hits theaters on March 24, 2017.

In related news, IGN reveals that Boom! Studios is teaming up with Saban Films to release a follow-up graphic novel entitled Saban's Power Rangers: Aftershock, which will take place directly after the events of the movie. The story will span 96 pages and be priced at $14.99. The graphic novel will debut March 29, 2017, the week after this Power Rangers movie hits theaters. Here's the official description of the graphic novel below.

"From the publisher of the critically acclaimed Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series comes an original story set in the universe of the upcoming Power Rangers feature film. This explosive, all-new tale picks up immediately after the events of Lionsgate's highly anticipated movie, in theaters March 24, 2017. See the film, then deep dive into the continued adventures of Jason, Kimberly, Trini, Zack, and Billy! Written by Ryan Parrott (Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Batman: Gates of Gotham) and illustrated by artist Lucas Werneck. Features an exclusive Previews cover edition by Greg Smallwood (Moon Knight) available only through your local comic book shop!"

IGN has also debuted the artwork for Saban's Power Rangers: Aftershock, which offers another glimpse at the Power Rangers costumes. The cast includes Dacre Montgomery as Jason the Red Ranger, RJ Cyler as Billy the Blue Ranger, Naomi Scott as Kimberly the Pink Ranger, Becky G as Trini the Yellow Ranger, Ludi Lin as Zack the Black Ranger, and Elizabeth Banks as Rita Repulsa. Bryan Cranston also stars as Zordon, with Bill Hader providing the voice for Alpha 5. Dean Israelite directs from a script by John Gatins, with Haim Saban, Brian Casentini, Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen producing. Take a look at this video with the new MegaZord and Goldar toys, along with the Power Rangers graphic novel cover art.