The Hollywood community is in mourning once again after another beloved performer was lost this weekend. Powers Boothe, an Emmy-winning character actor with several diverse roles to his credit, passed away at the age of 68 on Sunday. The actor's death was first announced online in a tweet from actor Beau Bridges, and was later confirmed by his rep, Karen Samfilippo. The rep confirmed that he died in his sleep from apparent natural causes.

The Entertainment Weekly report doesn't reveal if there will be an autopsy performed or not. The actor was born June 1, 1948 in Snyder, Texas, USA, the son of a sharecropper who spent his youth chopping cotton and became the first member of his family to attend a university, receiving a fellowship to Southern Methodist University to study acting, where he received a degree in Fine Arts. After performing in Oregon, Connecticut and Philadelphia, the actor arrived in New York City in 1974, and it took five years for his Broadway breakthrough as a Texas cowboy in James McLure's comedy play Lone Star.

Just a year later, the late actor had another breakthrough role, starring as famed cult leader Jim Jones in the 1980 TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, which he won an Emmy Award for. The movie, which was released just two years after the actual Guyana incident, profiled Jim Jones as he lead 980 of his cult members to commit suicide. The next year, Both would star in Southern Comfort for director Walter Hill, starring alongside Keith Carradine and Fred Ward. And in a pair of 1984 films, A Breed Apart with Rutger Hauer and Kathleen Turner, and the classic Red Dawn as Lt. Col. Andrew 'Andy' Tanner.

He continued to work regularly throughout the 1980s with roles in director John Boorman's The Emerald Forest, director Walter Hill's Extreme Prejudice and starring as the title character in the TV series Phillip Marlowe: Private Eye. The beloved character actor would go on to star in a vast array of movies in the 1990s, such as the 1993 Western classic Tombstone, the 1995 Jean-Claude Van Damme action-thriller Sudden Death, the 1995 biopic Nixon, the 1997 indie thriller U Turn and the 1999 Joan of Arc mini-series. While he continued to build his impressive resume with more unique films in the 2000s, he also branched out into doing voice work as well.

During the first few years of the new millennium, Powers Boothe starred in Men of Honor and the cult classic indie thriller Frailty, while also voicing Gorilla Grodd in the Justice League animated TV series. He would go on to voice both Gorilla Grodd and Red Tornado in Justice League Unlimited and Lex Luthor in Superman: Brainiac Attacks along with various characters on Ben 10 and The Looney Tunes show. He also starred as Senator Roark in the 2005 film Sin City, while playing Cy Tolliver on HBO's hit Western series Deadwood and Vice President Noah Daniels on Fox's 24. He also starred as a World Security Council member in The Avengers and returned as Roark in Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, but his most recent roles were on the small screen. He played Lamar Wyatt on ABC's Nashville and Gideon Mallick on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.. The actor is survived by his wife Pam, who he had been married to since 1969 and his two children, daughter Parisse, and son Preston. We have compiled a collection of tweets from those in the Hollywood community who have honored the late great Powers Boothe, which you can check out below.

