After what seems like a very long wait, The Predator is ready to begin shooting. Director Shane Black is at the helm of this new franchise installment. But apparently, it won't be the sequel we were expecting. Instead, this is a standalone reboot, and though it has been often talked about, it doesn't sound like the Arnold Schwarzenegger cameo is happening. Or is it?

Shane Black follows up the critically acclaimed 1970s noir comedy The Nice Guys with The Predator. And this is a world he's quite familiar with. Black actually starred in the first first Predator, released back in 1987. He played wisecracking Hawkins opposite Schwarzenegger in what has gone onto become a sci-fi classic. It doesn't sound like he'll put himself back in front of the camera. But he has assembled a fine cast that includes Boyd Holbrook in the lead along with Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, and Jacob Tremblay all filling out key roles.

Unless something changes, The Predator will be in theaters exactly one year from now, filling the release slot currently occupied by John Wick 2. Star Boyd Holbrook, who has been out and about promoting his role as the villain in next month's Wolverine adventure Logan has confirmed that he'll be on set starting sometime next week. As of now, it sounds like February 24 is the first day of production. And the movie is expected to shoot through spring.

No plot details have been reveled at the this time. But rumors persist that this latest installment in the Predator series will take place against a Suburban backdrop. We've also heard that it deals with the militarization of the Predator, and that the alien hunters will all be CG instead of practical men in suits. We've also heard that Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't have a substantial role, and only appears in the very last few shots of the movie, as he arrives to save the day.

That apparently isn't happening though, according to Holbrook. He insists that this isn't a sequel, either. Speaking with We Got This Covered, he explains how this movie is not tied to the first few films in the franchise. And he just doesn't see Arnold being able to come in for the much-talked about cameo.

"I'm currently working on Predator. It's not a sequel; Shane Black has made something totally new, somehow keeping within the realm of Predator [while also being] absolutely new in terms of the story that we're talking about today, and rooted in something real. It's real fresh. I don't think you're going to see [Arnold] Schwarzenegger. It would kind of make it a gimmick. It's horror, science-fiction and a western."

This doesn't quite match up with what we've heard. And it's possible that the team behind The Predator is now trying to keep Arnold's cameo under wraps so that it arrives as a true surprise at the end of the movie. It may not be long before we hear some official news in regards to the actual story being told. And whether or not it's about the government trying to use Predators for war purposes, which falls in line with what Jurassic World 2 is also supposed to be about. And if that is the case, how does this often talked about Suburban storyline fall into that? Perhaps we'll get some answers next week.