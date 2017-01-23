Over the past few weeks, 20th Century Fox has been assembling a strong cast for its Predator sequel, recently adding breakout Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes and comedy superstar Keegan Michael Key. With director Shane Black planning a February production start in Vancouver, the sequel has added yet another cast member, with Thomas Jane in final talks to star. No details have been given for his character at this time, but hopefully we'll get more details about the story and these characters when production gets under way in just a few weeks.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on the casting, with the publication still presumably standing by their earlier report that the story takes place in the suburbs. Shortly after that report surfaced in November, director Shane Black clarified that the movie won't be set in the suburbs. Today's report claims that this movie will feature "an array of the alien hunters" seen in the first Predator movie from 1987, but this story will be featured in a, "more domestic setting."

Boyd Holbrook came aboard to star in The Predator in October, replacing the departing Benicio del Toro. Writer-director Shane Black revealed in a Q&A that the hero of this movie is named Quinn McKenna, and it is believed that is who Boyd Holbrook is playing. Olivia Munn and Sterling K. Brown have also recently come aboard to star in The Predator, but nothing about their characters have been revealed yet. It isn't quite clear how many additional roles still need to be filled before filming starts next month in Vancouver, although an exact production date has not yet been revealed.

Shane Black is directing from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, who he co-wrote The Monster Squad with 30 years ago. During a May interview, Fred Dekker compared The Predator to the 1986 hit sequel Aliens, if you think of the first Predator movie as the 1979 classic Alien. The writer teased that their story is much deeper, exploring the "bigger picture" of why these soldiers were called in, teasing there is a lot more to explore in this story than in the previous movies. 20th Century Fox has set a February 9, 2018 release date for The Predator, putting it up against Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and an untitled Warner Animation Group project.

There have been rumors that Arnold Schwarzenegger may come back as Dutch, but we haven't heard anything official about his involvement in The Predator. Thomas Jane most recently starred in the Syfy TV series The Expanse, and films Before I Wake and USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage. He also has Hot Summer Nights, alongside Maika Monroe and Emory Cohen, and 1922, alongside Neal McDonough and Molly Parker, in post-production.