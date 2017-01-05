With production set to begin later this winter, 20th Century Fox has found another new cast member for The Predator sequel. Trevante Rhodes, one of the breakout stars from last year's indie sensation Moonlight, has signed on to star alongside Boyd Holbrook and Olivia Munn. Interestingly enough, this report also ignites an older rumor that was previously shut down by director Shane Black just a few months ago.

When Olivia Munn signed on back in November, that report claimed that this movie would have a suburban setting. Just a few days later, director Shane Black said fans shouldn't expect The Predator, "lurking in rich, fancy swimming pools," debunking that report about the suburbs being used. The Hollywood Reporter broke that earlier story from November, and today's casting news, but, in spite of Shane Black's denial, it seems the publication is sticking with its claim that the movie will be set in the suburbs. It's possible that the publication simply didn't see Shane Black's denial, but it remains unseen when we'll get any actual confirmation of the setting and/or locations used in The Predator.

This new report also reveals that Trevante Rhodes will be playing the best friend of the lead character, played by Boyd Holbrook, both of whom are said to be former Marines. Director Shane Black has also teased in the past that The Predator will in fact be R-rated, and that it will be funny with plenty to appeal to mass audiences, especially in the wake of Deadpool's success as an R-rated adventure. Still, no further story details have been released, but that may change as we get closer to production starting.

The story is also said to be not a reboot, but rather a continuation of the franchise, which began with 1987's Predator, which Shane Black actually starred in as Hawkins. The franchise continued with the 1990 sequel Predator 2, which was set in Los Angeles and starred Danny Glover as LAPD Lieutenant Mike Harrigan. The Predator monster returned to the big screen with 2004's Alien vs. Predator, followed by the 2007 follow-up Alien Vs. Predator - Requiem and the 2010 film Predators. There hasn't been any confirmation if stars from any of the previous films, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, will reprise their roles.

Shane Black will direct The Predator from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, who both collaborated more than 30 years ago on The Monster Squad, one of Shane Black's first screenplay credits. 20th Century Fox has set a February 9, 2018 release date for The Predator, which puts it up against Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and an untitled Warner Animation Group project. Trevante Rhodes made his feature film debut in an uncredited role in Open Windows, before landing roles in The Night Is Young and Lady Luck, before his breakthrough performance in Moonlight. He also stars in the Tyler Perry TV series If Loving You Is Wrong, which airs on the OWN Network. He also recently signed on to star in Horse Soldiers alongside Chris Hemsworth and Michael Pena.