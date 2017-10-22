Earlier this week, 20th Century Fox released a shocking still poster for Shane Black's The Predator, and now, the studio has surprised fans with a motion version of the very same image. The original Predator movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary and some theaters from around the world are scheduling screenings to celebrate the sci-fi/action classic. As far as the Predator franchise is concerned, the first movie is generally the only one that is celebrated, but Shane Black is aiming to breathe new life into the famous franchise that is sure to entice fans.

First found on the official Predator mobile app, the motion poster shows thunder cracking across the sky as bright blue and white bolts of lightning in the shape of the titular thermal-tracking Predator flash to illuminate a city below. The clip is 12-seconds long and definitely adds some anxiety into the mix now that we know that the movie is going to take place in a suburban environment. The text on the poster simply shows the movie's title and the 2018 release year. The Predator will hit theaters on August 3rd, 2018.

This will mark a new installment for the franchise, which debuted in theaters 30 years ago. The last installment was 2010's Predators, which was directed by Nimrod Antal and was poorly received like much of the Predator franchise aside from the original. The upcoming sequel is written and directed by Shane Black, who was part of the cast of the original 1987 movie. The movie is set to take place between the events of 1990's Predator 2 and 2010's Predators and as previously mentioned, the movie is set to take place in a suburban environment this time around.

Director Shane Black, who wrote the script with his Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker, previously confirmed that the movie remains in the continuity of the first two movies and isn't a full reboot of the series. He said there is a reference in the script as to why the movie has a singular title, and that The Predator will carry an R-rating, which is definitely good news. Black has promised that he aims to get fans excited for the franchise again and has declared that the movie will not be just a blatant cash-grab.

Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay, Yvonne Strahovski, Alfie Allen, and Sterling K. Brown star in The Predator and Sterling K. Brown has said that the movie has a great sense of humor to it (much like the first one) and that the there is a real sense of camaraderie amongst the cast. While we still have a ways to go before seeing some actual footage from Shane Black's take on The Predator, the new motion poster certainly will leave you a little creeped out and ready for more. You can check out the motion poster below, courtesy of the official Fox Predator app via The Rundown's YouTube channel.