27 years ago, with just a handful of movie roles to her name, Julia Roberts became America's sweetheart when Pretty Woman debuted in theaters. The iconic actress hasn't stopped working since, even taking her talents to the world of animation, voicing Smurfwillow in this year's animated sequel Smurfs: The Lost Village. Today we have word that the actress is revisiting her iconic role in Pretty Woman with a new commercial, which was filming in West Hollywood, California this week.

The Daily Mail reports that the actress was shooting a commercial for the Italian fashion company Calzedonia, with the actress wearing a black dress and carrying several Calzedonia bags as she walks down the sidewalk. The actress was seen "licking her lips and chatting with the crew" between takes of this commercial, which mirrors a scene from Pretty Woman, which was directed by the iconic Garry Marshall, where she is carrying several bags while walking down the sidewalk, although in the movie, she is wearing a white dress.

While Julia Roberts is said to be worth a whopping $120 million, she also has a "full-time modeling gig" with Lancome fragrance, and she is also the face of fashion brands such as Tresor and La Vie Est Belle, while also modeling for Givenchy in 2015. It wasn't confirmed when this ad may debut, or if there are plans to set this ad to the iconic Roy Orbison song "Pretty Woman," although that certainly seems likely. The Calzedonia brand was founded in Verona, Italy in 1987, which owns iconic labels such as Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri and Atelier Emé, with over 2,000 stores around the world.

Pretty Woman hit theaters in March 1990, and took the world by storm. The story centers on Edward (Richard Gere), a rich and sophisticated businesman who specializes in corporate raiding, buying up businesses to break them up and sell them off in pieces. On a business trip to Los Angeles, Edward meets Vivian (Julia Roberts), a prostitute who can barely afford to pay her rent, who he hires to be his girlfriend for a week while he traverses the local social circles. The supporting cast includes Ralph Bellamy, Jason Alexander, Laura San Giacomo, Alex Hyde-White, Amy Yasbeck and Hector Elizondo.

Pretty Woman earned a whopping $178.4 million domestically in 1990, which, when adjusted for inflation, is the equivalent of a $372.8 million movie in today's market. The movie also earned $285 million internationally for a worldwide total of $463.4 million, from just a $14 million budget. This surprise hit ended up as the fourth highest grossing movie of 1990, behind Dances With Wolves ($184.2 million), Ghost ($217.6 million) and Home Alone ($285.7 million). Julia Roberts will next be seen in Wonder, starring alongside Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, arriving in theaters November 17. Take a look at the photos from Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman commercial shoot.