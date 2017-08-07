Princess Diaries star Anne Hathaway took time out of her day to wish the movie that launched her Hollywood career a happy 16th birthday. The actress has come a long way since portraying Princess Mia Thermopolis of Genovia, a role that she has worked very hard to move on from to avoid being typecast in Hollywood. Hathaway now is an Academy Award winner and has had time to reflect about her beginnings in Hollywood as well as stoke the fires about the idea of a third movie that has been talked about since the release of Princess Dairies 2: Royal Engagement.

The actress took to social media to wish the movie a happy 16th birthday. Hathaway's Instagram account featured a video clip from the first Princess Diary movie with a caption that reads: "Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry)." Hathaway, last seen in the giant monster comedy Colossal and who may next be seen in Sony's Barbie movie, thanked the late director of The Princess Diaries Garry Marshall who passed away last year. Before his death, Marshall had spoken a lot about doing Princess Diaries 3 and actress Julie Andrews, who starred as Queen Clarisse, has said that she would say "yes" if she were asked to reprise her role.

In regards to a third movie, Andrews has previously stated, "there have always been talks about it." And Marshall's good friend actor Hector Elizondo went as far as to say that Hathaway and Marshall had been in talks about a third movie before he passed away. Elizondo explains.

"(Anne) was talking to Garry about doing a Princess Diaries 3. He was looking forward to being involved in that one way or another"

Author Meg Cabot, who wrote the book series that inspired the movies has said that she too has heard about the rumors of Princess Diaries 3, going as far as to say that a script already exists and that the movie would be a tribute to the late Garry Marshall.

The Princess Diaries is a comedy movie that was released in 2001, directed by Garry Marshall with a screenplay written by Gina Wendkos, which is based off of Meg Cabot's book of the same name. The movie was a commercial success, grossing $165.3 million worldwide and spawned the hit sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004. Despite mainly negative reviews, the sequel was able to earn $122 million worldwide and has gone on to entertain new generations. Talk of a third movie began right after the sequel was put out into theaters, but there has been no official news since then.

Though nothing is official at this time, it does look highly probable that Princess Diaries 3 will happen at some point as it seems that everybody involved is willing to do it. The main hurdle would be to find a director to step into Garry Marshall's shoes. Perhaps his sister, Penny Marshall could step in to direct the third movie as a tribute? Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews both seem ready for it, so it just seems like a question of time at the moment. You can check out Anne Hathaway's birthday greeting to The Princess Diaries below.