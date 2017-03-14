Even though Carrie Fisher is sadly no longer with us, there is still a chance that we could be seeing Princess Leia in a future Star Wars movie. Disney and Lucasfilm have made it clear that they have no plans on using CGI to digitally resurrect Leia in Star Wars Episode IX, but that doesn't mean she won't ever show up again. There is a strong possibility they could use a different actress to play her in a Star Wars spin-off movie and actress Ingvild Deila, who played a young version of the iconic character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, wouldn't mind reprising the role.

The actress recently spoke with Jamie Stangroom in a YouTube video, which is part of a series of videos that sees him interviewing some lesser known actors from the Star Wars universe. As he points out, Ingvild Deila appearing as Leia Organa in Rogue One was one of the secrets Lucasfilm had up their sleeve, even if the word did get out there that that character was going to show up in the Star Wars anthology movie ahead of the release. While she didn't have much screen time, her presence was impactful and was one of the most discussed elements of the movie. When asked if she would want to ever return to reprise the role in a future Star Wars movie, Ingvild Deila definitely seemed open to the idea. Here is what she had to say about it.

"I would be lying if I said no. It would be great. Really scary at the same time because she's such an iconic character and I really, really respect and admire Carrie Fisher and who she was. There would be two very big shoes to fill, you could never replace her."

It will be super hard for any Star Wars fans to accept the idea of anyone playing Princess Leia that isn't named Carrie Fisher, but it would be silly to think it won't happen at some point. It is definitely a different situation, but Alden Ehrenreich is playing a younger version of Han Solo in the upcoming young Han Solo movie that is currently filming for release next year. Who's to say that Disney and Lucasfilm won't eventually have a similar need for a younger version of Leia in a future Star Wars spin-off? If that wind up being the case and the age works out, why not use Ingvild Deila since she has already proved she can pull it off? Carrie Fisher did give her stamp of approval on the whole Leia thing in Star Wars: Rogue One. Here is what John Knoll, chief creative officer for Lucasfilm, had to say about it a couple of months ago.

"She was involved in the process and, you know, she saw the final result and she loved it. She got to see the scene. (Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm) showed it to her. So, I got a call afterwards from Kathy saying, 'Well, Carrie loved it.'"

Disney and Lucasfilm clearly want to preserve the legacy left behind by Carrie Fisher, who tragically passed away from a heart attack late last year. Resurrecting her so quickly after her death via CGI like they did with Grand Moff Tarkin in Rogue One would probably be crossing the line and sort of disrespecting that legacy. But using a different actress to play an age-appropriate version of Princess Leia in a Star Wars movie that makes sense, an actress that Carrie Fisher approved of, probably wouldn't be disrespectful in the right context.

At the moment there doesn't seem to be any Star Wars movies on the upcoming release schedule that seem to require Ingvild Deila as Princess Leia, but who knows what the future may hold. It is maybe also worth noting that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has also expressed interest in playing a young version of Leia. Disney and Lucasfilm will have to figure out how to deal with Princess Leia moving forward because she was reportedly going to be a big part of Star Wars Episode IX but beyond that, don't be surprised if we see another actress playing Leia in more than just a cameo. Possibly Ingvild Deila. You can check out the full interview for yourself below.