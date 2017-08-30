Annapurna Pictures has released three new character posters for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, a biopic highlighting the unconventional creation of Wonder Woman by its creator William Marston, and the two women who inspired him. The new posters feature Luke Evans as the Wonder Woman creator, Professor William Marston, Rebecca Hall as his wife Elizabeth Marston and Bella Heathcote as their mutual love, Olivia Byrne. These posters come on the heels of the film's world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, with the studio also announcing a new theatrical release date as well.

In a superhero origin tale unlike any other, the film is the incredible true story of what inspired Harvard psychologist Dr. William Moulton Marston to create the iconic Wonder Woman character in the 1940's. While Marston's feminist superhero was criticized by censors for her 'sexual perversity', he was keeping a secret that could have destroyed him. Marston's muses for the Wonder Woman character were his wife Elizabeth Marston and their lover Olive Byrne, two empowered women who defied convention: working with Marston on human behavior research, while building a hidden life with him that rivaled the greatest of superhero disguises.

Along with the new posters, Annapurna Pictures has pushed the release date from October 13 to October 27. The movie was previously scheduled to go up against the Jackie Chan action-thriller entitled The Foreigner, the horror-thriller Happy Death Day and the Thurgood Marshall biopic Marshall. Now it will go up against the Lionsgate horror sequel Jigsaw starring Tobin Bell, Paramount's dark comedy Suburbicon starring Matt Damon and the Universal drama Thank You For Your Service starring Miles Teller. It will also arrive a week after a weekend featuring five new releases, Warner Bros. Geostorm, Sony's Only the Brave, Universal's The Snowman and Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween.

Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote lead a cast that also includes Connie Britton, JJ Felid, Maggie Castle, Christopher Paul Richards and Allie Gallerani. This drama comes at the perfect time, with Warner Bros. Wonder Woman winding down its successful box office run, earning $406.3 million domestic (second highest tally of the year) and $806.3 million worldwide (sixth highest total this year), from a $149 million budget. The superhero adventure starring Gal Gadot just debuted on Digital HD formats this week, so it's possible that the superhero's massive popularity could in fact carry over to this biopic, showing how this incredible character was created, and how Diana of Themyscira managed to endure over time.

Angela Robinson directs Professor Marston & the Wonder Women from her own screenplay, with Amy Redford (The Guitar) and Terry Leonard (Mojave) producing, and Transparent creator Jill Solloway executive producing with Andrea Sperling (Transparent, I Love Dick). With the arrival of these posters, it's possible that the first trailer could be just around the corner, so stay tuned for that. In the meantime, take a look at these new character posters for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women, as we get closer and closer to the October 13 release date.