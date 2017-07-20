Sony Pictures has released the first trailer and poster for Proud Mary, which turns Taraji P. Henson into a new action star. Best known for both dramatic (Hidden Figures, Empire) and comedic (Think Like a Man) roles, this new action-thriller shows that the Oscar-nominated actress can throw down with the best of them. This trailer also comes just a few days after it was announced that she will voice the new character Yesss in the Disney animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The trailer debuted on Sony Pictures YouTube, showcasing Taraji P. Henson as Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston, whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy (Jahi Di'Allo Winston) whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad. We only see the young boy for a moment at the end of this trailer, but it seems this assassin takes this young boy in. The trailer is, naturally, set to Tina Turner's version of Credence Clearwater Revival's hit song "Proud Mary," although the tagline puts a new twist on the lyrics, revealing that Mary is, "killing for the man every night and day."

The supporting cast includes a bevy of talented performers including Billy Brown, Danny Glover, Neal McDonough, Xander Berkeley and Margaret Avery. Babak Najafi directs this action-thriller from a screenplay by Steve Antin, John Stuart Newman and Christian Swegal. Sony Pictures has set a January 12, 2018 release date for Proud Mary, which will go up against the Lionsgate action-thriller The Commuter, starring Liam Neeson and The Weinstein Company family comedy sequel Paddington 2. While the beginning of January isn't typically a time for huge blockbusters, this original action-thriller could certainly find an audience.

Taraji P. Henson is shaping up to have quite a big year in 2018, which will kick off with Proud Mary in January 2018, which she will follow up with her role in a new Tyler Perry film She's Living My Life, which she co-stars in alongside Danielle Niccolet and Tika Sumpter, which hits theaters on March 30. Then she will voice Yesss, the owner of a trendy website in the Disney animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. Her character was first introduced at the D23 Expo last weekend.

This film marks the American follow-up for director Babak Najafi, after taking the helm of last year's action sequel London Has Fallen. The Iranian-born filmmaker has previously directed foreign films such as Sebbe and Easy Money II: Hard to Kill, starring Joel Kinnaman. He has also directed episodes of the hit Cinemax series Banshee, and one episode of the mini-series Banshee Origins. Take a look at the new trailer and poster for Proud Mary below.