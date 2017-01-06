Quentin Tarantino is known for a great many things in his movies. You can usually count on quite a bit of violence, some unique way of storytelling and on more than one occasion, a presumably tasty burger. The burger in question first showed up in 1994's Pulp Fiction and came from a chain of restaurants known as Big Kahuna Burger. Now, a fan of Quentin Tarantino's movies has made that fictional burger a reality.

A YouTuber by the name of Andrew Rea recently posted a video to his YouTube channel in which, he actually makes a Big Kahuna Burger. For some reason, he includes a clip of the Frasier theme song in the beginning of the video, but then he does a more logical cutaway to the famous Pulp Fiction scene in which Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) eats the burger and reveals that it is from a "Hawaiian burger joint." He first makes a "smash-burger" that appears to be similar to the one depicted in Pulp Fiction, but then for good measure, he makes a more traditional Hawaiian burger with caramelized pineapple. In any case, you're probably going to want a burger after watching this video. Here is what Andrew Rea had to say about it in the description of the video.

"The Big Kahuna Burger is one of the countless themes running throughout numerous Tarantino films, almost as prevalent as revenge, lurid violence, and racial epithets. After this double-stacked caramelized-pineapple-and-onion Hawaiian smash-burger, you're gonna need a Red Apple cigarette."

Pulp Fiction isn't the only movie that Big Kahuna Burger has shown up in a Quentin Tarantino movie. He has also worked the fictional fast food chain into Four Rooms and Death Proof and very subtly into Reservoir Dogs before the famous scene in Pulp Fiction. He and Robert Rodriguez also managed to work the burger joint into From Dusk Till Dawn the movie and then later into the TV series. So it has become a pretty significant running thing in Tarantino movies.

There is also the long-running theory that all of Quentin Tarantino's movies are connected in a cinematic universe of sorts, with Big Kahuna Burger being regularly cited evidence in favor of the idea. The director himself has even pondered this theory and actually has an idea of how they are all connected, saying that there are two movie universes within his catalog. Here is how he explained it in an interview last year.

"There is actually two separate universes. There is the realer than real universe, alright, and all the characters inhabit that one. But then there's this movie universe. So From Dusk Till Dawn, Kill Bill, they all take place in this special movie universe. So when all the characters of Reservoir Dogs or Pulp Fiction, when they go to the movies, Kill Bill is what they go to see. From Dusk Till Dawn is what they see."

Quentin Tarantino hasn't directed a "modern" movie in quite some time. His last two movies, The Hateful Eight and Django Unchained, were both westerns and prior to that, he directed Inglourious Basterds. So he hasn't had a movie where he could work in Big Kahuna Burger for quite some time, but he could wind up using the burger chain again in one of his last couple of movies, assuming he sticks to his guns in terms of returning after making his tenth movie. For now, you can check out the video for yourself below and then try making a Big Kahuna Burger for yourself later.