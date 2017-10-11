Netflix is going to unleash The Punisher series on us at some point, we just don't know when yet. We also know that Fox is currently working on Deadpool 2, which is slated to arrive in theaters on June 1, 2018. Both projects come from the world of Marvel Comics, but they couldn't be more different, save for the fact that they're both incredibly violent. But what would a Punisher vs. Deadpool movie look like? We need no longer wonder, as a new fan-trailer gives us a good idea what that could be.

The fan-made trailer comes to us courtesy of the Stryder HD YouTube Channel, who has produced quite a few impressive fan trailers for dream projects in the past. The Punisher vs. Deadpool promises to bring the Merc With a Mouth at odds with Frank Castle in what would certainly be a bloody and gritty movie with a very mixed tone. The strange blend of comedic tone that Deadpool brings, combined with the harsh violence of The Punisher works surprisingly well. Here's what Stryder HD had to say about the trailer.

"The merc with the mouth vs the vengeance riddled killer, who would win? I was dying to do a Deadpool trailer for awhile now and I have finally done it, Enjoy everyone and don't forget to stick around for the after credit scene."

The post-credits scene that Stryder HD speaks of sees Wade Wilson by the grave of Wolverine from the end of Logan. We then see Hugh Jackman's Wolverine brought back to life, springing angrily toward Deadpool. How this connects to The Punisher vs. Deadpool isn't clear, but it's a fun little bit at the end of an already great video.

This fan trailer proposes that his Punisher vs. Deadpool movie would exist on Netflix. While the project is certainly a pipedream, the idea of something like this, though, maybe not exactly this, existing on Netflix isn't that hard to believe. The streaming service does have a deal with Marvel and they have been dumping billions of dollars into original content lately. It's only a matter of time before they wind up making a major superhero movie. It just probably won't be The Punisher vs. Deadpool, unless Fox decides they want to cut some sort of crazy deal to make it happen.

The Punisher and Deadpool have encountered one another plenty of times in the world of Marvel Comics, but the two have never crossed paths in the world of live-action. At least not yet. While we can't see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future, strangers things happened. Never say never. The fact that a Deadpool movie and a Punisher TV series exist are evidence of that. Be sure to check out the fan trailer for The Punisher vs. Deadpool, courtesy of the Stryder HD YouTube channel, for yourself below.