The killer puppets are back and looking to wrap up their latest trilogy with a whole lot of blood. And Nazi puppets. There are definitely going to be a lot of Nazi puppets. That's right, horror fans! The trailer for Puppet Master: Axis Termination is here, the eleventh movie in the Puppet Master franchise, as well as the third and final in the Axis trilogy. Buckle up, because there is going to be a whole lot of puppet murder and a whole lot of cheesy acting.

Full Moon Features recently dropped the Puppet Master: Axis Termination trailer, which serves as a follow-up to 2012's Puppet Master X: Axis Rising. Charles Band, who produced the original 1989 Puppet Master, returns to direct this installment of the enduring B-movie horror series. The trailer looks to be in line with what one might expect from a modern Puppet Master movie, visually speaking, but the story seems to be totally off the rails. Where else could we possibly expect it to be after 28 years? In case you were wondering, there's definitely a Nazi werewolf puppet in the trailer. Here's the official synopsis for Puppet Master: Axis Termination.

"Everyone's favorite pint-sized puppet anti-heroes, Blade, Pinhead, Tunneler, Jester, Six Shooter, and Leech Woman, join forces with a secret team of psychics working as Allied Operatives. Teaming up with Toulon's bloodthirsty marionettes, these unlikely allies face off against a new pack of evil Nazis and their even more malevolent Axis Puppets in a showdown that will decide the future of the free world!"

It is not at all uncommon for horror movies to get a whole bunch of sequels, but Puppet Master is something of an interesting situation. The original movie came out in 1989 and was released as a direct-to-video affair that managed to gain a sizable following. But that was back in the day when video stores could help bring a lot of attention to these kinds of low-budget horror flicks. That has led to 11 movies in total, including Puppet Master: Axis Termination. What's more is that a reboot is already in the works in the form of Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. The reboot will be keeping the Nazi theme, but it's pretty amazing that this franchise manages to persist as it does.

An exact release date has not yet been set for Puppet Master: Axis Termination, but it is going to arrive in 2017. Just don't expect this to get any kind of a theatrical release. Your best bet is to rent it on a VOD platform of some kind or hope it arrives on a streaming service later this year. Or, if you're a Puppet Master completionist, it will be available on Blu-ray as well at some point. Be sure to check out the Puppet Master: Axis Termination trailer for yourself below.