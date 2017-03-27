We know that Hollywood is pretty remake and reboot happy these days, but the rehash that literally nobody was asking for has officially started filming. Yes, the upcoming Puppet Master reboot, which is titled The Littlest Reich, just began shooting in Dallas, Texas. What's perhaps most surprising is that the movie actually sounds like it could be a lot of fun.

The official Puppet Master Instagram account posted an update today that revealed production is officially underway on Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. It was also recently revealed that Reno 911 and The Odd Couple star Thomas Lennon is set to star in the movie in the lead role. It is said that this new take on the enduring horror series will blend comedy with horror, which makes Thomas Lennon seem like the perfect guy for the job. Here is the synopsis for Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

"Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich centers on a recently divorced young man who discovers a mint condition Blade doll in his deceased brother's closet and plans to sell the toy at a convention in Texas celebrating the 30th anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. All hell breaks loose during the auction when a strange force animates all of the various puppets throughout the convention as they go on a bloody killing spree."

It is not at all uncommon for horror movies to get a whole bunch of sequels, but Puppet Master is something of an interesting situation. The original movie came out in 1989 and was released as a direct-to-video affair that managed to gain a sizable following. Those of you who used to frequent Blockbuster probably remember the Puppet Master VHS covers plastered all over the horror section. That led to a total of 10 Puppet Master movies over the years, in addition to this upcoming reboot.

Charles Band, who produced the original Puppet Master, is serving as an Executive Producer on Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich. Additionally, Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian of Di Bonaventura Pictures are also producers on the project. So there is a surprising amount of talent on board for what is seemingly a small horror movie. It also isn't clear how the movie will be distributed or when it will be released, but it seems like the kind of thing that Netflix could scoop up in a heartbeat. There are also horror streaming services like Shudder that could make a good home for it. While it may have some sort of theatrical release, it seems very unlikely that this new Puppet Master movie will get a wide release.

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich stars Thomas Lennon, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Udo Kier, Charlyne Yi, Alex Beh, Barbara Crampton, Tina Parker, Skeeta Jenkins and Michael Paré. The movie is being directed by Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund (Wither) with a script from S. Craig Zahler. Dallas (Bone Tomahawk). You can check out the Instagram production announcement as well as the poster for Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich for yourself below.