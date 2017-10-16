Remember The Pussycat Dolls? Former Pussycat Doll Kaya Jones claims that the group was a front for a prostitution ring and the singers were all passed around and abused by high level music executives. Jones, 33, made the explosive accusation in a series of tweets over the weekend accusing managers and executives of taking advantage of the group she joined as a teenager in 2003. Kaya Jones was in the Pussycat Dolls from 2003 until 2005 and left before the release of their debut album because she claimed that it wasn't fun to be in the all-girl group anymore. 12 years later, her story has changed quite a bit.

The allegations come at a time where claims of sexual misconduct in the entertainment business are at an all-time high following the multiple accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein came to light over a week ago. Kaya Jones took to Twitter to share her own claims. She explains.

"My truth. I wasn't in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $... How bad was it? people ask, bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to #1."

Kaya Jones did not elaborate any further to name names, but did claim that she had told other music executives following the abuse and says that she spoke out about it again in 2011 to deaf ears. Jones also threw shade at the "den mother" of the Pussycat Dolls, while also bringing up the suicide of a former member back in 2014.

The singer was discovered at the age of 13 by R&B artist R. Kelly and signed to his label for developing talent and by the age of 16, she had signed with Capitol Records and later gained a spot in the Pussycat Dolls. After leaving the Pussycat Dolls, Kaya Jones went solo and had a few minor dance hits before going on to back up Mick Jagger for the Golden Globe winning song, "Old Habits Die Strong," from the soundtrack to Alfie. Most recently, Jones was featured on the 2016 Corey Feldman album Angelic 2 the Core on a song entitled, "4bidden Attraction."

Now, the founder of the Pussycat Dolls, Robin Antin, has come out to deny Kaya Jones' allegations that the Pussycat Dolls were a front for a prostitution ring. Antin says that Jones was "clearly looking for her 15 minutes" and that she was never an official member of the group. Robin Antin went on to say that Jones' allegations are "disgusting and ridiculous lies." The Pussycat Dolls began as a burlesque troupe in 1995, before they signed a record deal in 2003. Jones left the group after two years, while the band continued for another five years before they disbanded in 2010.

Robin Antin also insisted it was "nasty" of Jones to bring up the 2014 suicide of former G.R.L. member Simone Battle, who was initially part of the Pussycat Dolls new lineup in 2012 before it was revealed the band's members would be part of a "next generation" group called G.R.L. Whatever the case may be, the Pussycat Dolls are set for a reunion in the near future and Kaya Jones will not be included. Could this be sour grapes? You check out all of the allegations that the Pussycat Dolls were a front for a prostitution ring courtesy of Kaya Jones' Twitter account below.

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

To the dolls that stayed&artists I’ve worked with who knew&know the truth speak up! When the truth is shown be on the right side of history — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 15, 2017

Robin & the record label made all the money. We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact! — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 15, 2017

I wonder if any other victims kept a journal like I did? Oh yes I kept a journal 📓 with timelines .... — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017