The 1980s and 1990s are more popular than ever, so it isn't terribly surprising to learn that an iconic series from that era, Quantum Leap, may get a movie reboot. Series creator Donald Bellisario revealed during a Quantum Leap reunion panel at L.A. Comic-Con with series star Scott Bakula, that he has written a script for a Quantum Leap movie that would bring back original series stars Bakula as Dr. Samuel Beckett and Dean Stockwell as Admiral Al Calavicci. Here's what Donald Bellisario had to say in a statement.

"I just finished writing a Quantum Leap feature. I don't know what's going to happen with it, but I did write it. I write things exactly the same way. I just start writing and I let them take me wherever it's going to take me. I'm entertained the same way the audience is. So I just put Scott and Dean [Stockwell] in my head, kind of rebooted them, and went from there."

The original Quantum Leap series followed Beckett, who lead a group of scientists into the desert to research his theory that a man could travel back in time throughout his entire lifetime. In an attempt to save his funding, he enters the particle accelerator too early and vanished, finding himself living within someone else's body, as he must set right certain wrongs in that person's life before he can move on. The series finale was quite controversial, since Sam was always hoping that he'd eventually make the "leap" back home to his own life in "present day," but the finale showed that he doesn't leap back to his present day. More than 20 years after the series finale, both Scott Bakula and Donald Bellisario still defend that episode. Here's what Scott Bakula had to say about the series finale.

""It was a great episode. Last episodes are always controversial. I always say to writers, 'If you want a challenge more than writing just an hour of television, write an hour of television that is the last hour of television that that show will ever have on; write it so that it could also come back next fall; write it so that it could possibly become a movie of the week; [and] write it so that it could still potentially be a feature film someday. And make everybody happy... If you go back and watch that episode, [Bellisario] checked off all those boxes."

Bellisario added he was "proud of that episode," as was everyone else who worked on it. The series made headlines last year, when Scott Bakula appeared on an episode of Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a sketch where Beckett went back in time to prevent Donald Trump's Presidency. The sketch was based on an actual episode where Beckett is a cab driver who interacts with Donald Trump's father. It remains to be seen whether or not Donald Bellisario will actually start shopping this movie around to networks and/or streaming services or not, but the news comes from Entertainment Weekly. Donald Bellisario wrote for shows like Battlestar Galactica and Kojak, which was being eyed for a Kojak movie reboot starring Vin Diesel, before he created his first show, Airwolf. He would then go on to create the iconic Magnum P.I and Quantum Leap, along with a pair of long-running CBS hits, JAG and its spin-off NCIS.