Last Week, the production team behind the upcoming Queen movie, titled Bohemian Rhapsody, released a first look at Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in honor of the late singer's 71st birthday. And now we have our first peek at some video footage of Malek doing a stunning job impersonating Mercury on stage for the reenactment of the Live Aid concert scene. The image that was released was amazing, but this new video footage has to be seen to believe as Malek nails Mercury's mannerisms, even down to his piano playing style.

The brief video clip comes to us via Nelson Carvajal's Vimeo page and it features a side-by-side view of the real Live Aid footage from 1985 and the new footage shot from the set of Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek and his Queen bandmates (played by Gwilym Lee (Guitarist, Brian May), Ben Hardy (Drummer, Roger Taylor) and Joseph Mazzello (bassist, John Deacon) recreate the group's now-legendary 1985 Live Aid set at London's Wembley Stadium, a moment guitarist Brian May once called, "the greatest day of our lives." The group of actors are miming to a performance of Queen playing "Bohemian Rhapsody," but the footage is aimed directly at Rami Malek.

Director Bryan Singer's Bohemian Rhapsody is really starting to take shape and fast. The rest of the band looks great, but Malek is really something extraordinary in the way that he perfectly nails Freddie Mercury's mannerisms and body language. It appears that the movie is starting production with the final scenes, as the movie will only be going as far as the triumphant Live Aid show in 1985, 6 years before the death of Mercury due to complications with AIDS.

On July 13, 1985, at Wembley Stadium in London, Prince Charles and Princess Diana opened Live Aid, a worldwide rock concert organized to raise money for the relief of famine-stricken Africans. Continued at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia and at other arenas around the world, the 16-hour "superconcert" was globally linked by satellite to more than a billion viewers in 110 nations. In a triumph of technology and good will, the event raised more than $125 million in famine relief for Africa. At of all of the many acts that played that day, including U2, David Bowie, Phil Collins, The Who, Elton John, and many others, Queen were the undisputed champions of the day. There's a reason why Brian May called it one of the best days of the band's life.

Now that production is in full swing, expect to see some more footage and pictures from the set to start flooding in. Bohemian Rhapsody is set to hit theaters on Christmas Day, 2018 and will no doubt have a killer soundtrack to follow, filled with Queen classics. But for now, sit back and watch the brief clip of Rami Malek doing an impressive job of portraying one of the most iconic entertainers in rock history at what is rumored to be the final scene of Bohemian Rhapsody.

