A year and a half after The Hateful Eight hit theaters, director Quentin Tarantino is finally getting ready to make his follow-up, which is reportedly a new take on the Charles Manson family murders that rocked Los Angeles in the late 1960s. The director has reportedly reached out to Brad Pitt, who he worked with on 2009's Inglourious Basterds, and Jennifer Lawrence, to star in this currently-untitled project. The Weinstein Company's Harvey and Bob Weinstein will be involved as executive producers and co-financiers, with the project currently being shopped to studios to co-finance and co-distribute the film, much like how The Weinstein Company and Universal jointly distributed Inglourious Basterds.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news today, with sources claiming that Quentin Tarantino is currently putting the finishing touches on his screenplay. The full package could be ready to shop to studios by the Labor Day holiday, with the current plan to shoot sometime in 2018, most likely during the summer months. There is also talk that one of the stories told in the script is the infamous Sharon Tate murder in 1969. The actress, who was also married to director Roman Polanski at the time and was eight months pregnant, was just 26 years old when she was killed by four of Charles Manson's followers, the same as Jennifer Lawrence is now. While this means Jennifer Lawrence could be wanted for the Tate role, one insider claims the actress is not being considering for this particular, although it's too early for any actor involvement yet.

On August 8, 1969, Charles Manson ordered four of his followers to attack the residents of a home in the Benedict Canyon area of Los Angeles, which he believed was the home of a record producer who had shot down his ideas before. The four followers killed Sharon Tate and four other occupants that night using knives and guns. In 1971, Manson and several other followers were sentenced to life in prison for these crimes, and several other murders that took place that summer. If this project is in fact about the Manson family murders, it will represent new territory for the director in his filmmmaking career, and this news also comes months after Quentin Tarantino confirmed his retirement after he finishes making 10 movies, with this project being his ninth.

This would be the first project the director ever tackled that was based on a true story, although it isn't clear if the director is adapting his screenplay from any previously-published source material. While most of the filmmaker's projects are original, he did adapt the Elmore Leonard novel Rum Punch into the 1997 movie Jackie Brown. If this project is able to get packaged by William Morris Endeavor (WME) over the summer, it's certainly possible that it finds a distributor quickly, and that it could be on track for a production start in the summer of 2018. If the Sharon Tate story is a part of this project, it seems logical that filming will take place in Los Angeles, although that has yet to be confirmed.

Back in December 2015, the filmmaker teased that the long-awaited Kill Bill 3 could finally be happening, although there haven't been any concrete updates thus far. It's possible that this Manson Family Murders project could very well be his ninth film, with Kill Bill 3 serving as his 10th and potentially final film, that is, if he still plans on retiring once that 10th film has been complete. Regardless, news of any Quentin Tarantino project is often met with great joy by many many fans, although it still could be possible that he plans on retiring, so we may only get this Manson Family Murders project and one more movie, before this legendary director calls it quits.