Silence is deafening sometimes, and that's definitely the case when it comes to Quentin Tarantino in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations that have flooded Hollywood this past week. A list actresses and actors have come forward to speak out against Weinstein, all to varying degrees. And some, like Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, have faced their own backlash when condemning the man. But Quentin Tarantino has so far stayed silent. Which has left some wondering what he has to hide, if anything, or if he simply doesn't want to hurt his relationship with the embittered producer. Now, the director has sent out a statement in an unusual way, using an actress as his mouthpiece.

People are incredible interested to hear what Quentin Tarantino has to say, as Harvey Weinstein literally made the man's career what it is today. Quentin Tarantino has long called Harvey Weinstein one of his best friends in the press, and champions Weinstein for the success of his movies, including Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, Kill Bill, Inglourious Basterds and the most recent one The Hateful Eight, which Weinstein produced.

The pair have been close for the past twenty-five years, and most believe Quentin Tarantino knew about Harvey Weinstein's sexual predatory behavior. Weinstein recently hosted an engagement party and Pulp Fiction reunion for Tarantino and his girlfriend Daniella Pick. It is understandable why Tarantino has remained silent until now.

But the director recently had dinner with actress and long time friend Amber Tamblyn, who played Daisy in the stage reading of Tarantino's Hateful Eight before the part eventually went to Jennifer Jason Leigh in the actual movie. She shared Quentin Tarantino's statement on Twitter. This is what the director had to say.

"For the last week I've been stunned and heartbroken about the revelations that have come to light about my friend for 25 years Harvey Weinstein. I need a few more days to process my pain, emotions, anger, and memory and then I will speak publicly about it."

While Tarantino seems genuinely sad about the Harvey Weinstein allegations, many believe he's just stating this in such an unusual fashion so that he doesn't have to say more. Some believe that his impending statement could cause more of a backlash against the director than anything else. And some are slamming him for using an actress as his mouthpiece. At this time, Tarantino still hasn't said what he knew or how he handled previous experiences like the ones addressed by many of Weinstein's accusers.

Overall, Tarantino's first statement on the whole Harvey Weinstein scandal has left fans baffled and perplexed. It's been a week since this news first broke. So, with Harvey being one of Tarantino's best friends, many are simply wondering why Quentin doesn't have more to say about the subject. While others understand Tarantino's concerns about sustaining his own profile in the public eye. You can see Amber Tamblyn's tweets below.