It was revealed today that Common (John Wick: Chapter 2, Suicide Squad, Run All Night, Selma, Now You See Me) will star in a new revenge action thriller titled Quick Draw from Content Media and Lorenzo di Bonaventura - producer of the blockbuster Transformers franchise, Deepwater Horizon, Shooter, and the GI Joe franchise among others.

Harris Goldberg wrote the screenplay and will direct the film. Featuring hyper intense shoot-outs, choreographed car chases, and lightning fast hand-to-hand combat, the action in Quick Draw plays out across the mean streets of Los Angeles.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing the film with Content Media's Tom Butterfield and David Greenblatt, through his Greenlit Creative company. In addition to producing Quick Draw, Content Media is handling worldwide sales, while CAA will handle USA. Lorenzo di Bonaventura said this.

"Harris has such an incredible vision for this film that this collaboration is particularly exciting for us. The narrative he creates is incredibly rich and while intense action defines this movie, the story is also very much character driven. I'm very excited to work with Common, as well as our partners from Content Media, who really comprehend the global potential for the film."

Content's Jamie Carmichael and Tom Butterfield said this.

"Quick Draw is an action packed revenge thriller with character, pathos and extraordinary fire power. Lorenzo is one of the most talented, successful and consummate producers working today and we're thrilled to be working with him, David and Harris - and Common is dream casting for this role. We could not be more excited to bring this dynamic project to our friends and clients around the world."

Principal photography will commence this summer. Common is a popular and accomplished recording artist, actor, film producer and activist. His multidimensional acting career includes significant starring roles in the films Selma, Run All Night, Date Night, American Gangster, Wanted, Smokin Aces, and Street Kings. He also starred as Elam Ferguson on the AMC western television series Hell on Wheels.

Common won the 2015 Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song and the 2015 Academy Award for Best Original Song for his song Glory from the 2014 film Selma, in which he co-starred as Civil Rights Movement leader James Bevel. He also won an NAACP Image Award for Best Supporting Actor in Selma.Common is represented by CAA, his manager Derek Dudley, and his attorney David Fox. Harris Goldberg is represented by David Greenblatt's Greenlit Creative; law firm Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein; and Spitfire Entertainment.

In addition to Quick Draw, Content's impressive film slate includes the comedy An Actor Prepares starring Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston; the documentary Elian executive produced by Academy Award winner Alex Gibney, the sci-fi mystery Origin Unknown starring Katee Sackhoff; Sundance's Cries from Syria directed by Academy Award nominee Evgeny Afineevsky; Dan Bush's supernatural thriller heist The Vault, starring James Franco, Francesca Eastwood, Taryn Manning and Scott Haze; the Manolo Blahnik documentary Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards; action-thriller The Worker, starring Michael Peña, directed by action director Dan Bradley and produced alongside Jeremy Renner's company The Combine; a documentary feature about the inspiring, Olympic hero turned convicted murder Oscar Pistorius (Pistorius); the Maria Callas biopic Callas & Onassis, starring Noomi Rapace with Niki Caro directing; the documentary Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story, directed by Jon Brewer; and Sci-Fi epic feature Higher Power.

Content Media Corporation is a global entertainment media company based in London with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto, which owns and distributes a significant library of film, television and digital assets. Content Media Corporation's catalogue contains in excess of 275 theatrical feature titles plus library rights to more than 5,400 hours of TV programming incorporating major drama series, non-fiction entertainment, special event programming, kids' series, TV movies and mini-series. The company also owns significant stakes in Collins Avenue, an LA based entertainment TV production company, Spirit digital media, a digital production company, and film and television production companies Jigsaw Productions, Campfire and Aito Media Group.