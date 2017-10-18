With Thor: Ragnarok, we may finally be getting the solo Thor movie we've all been dying to see ever since the earliest days of the MCU. That said, we've also still got Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 coming down the pipeline. That will ultimately make for seven MCU movies with Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder. So, is it time for a female Thor in the MCU? One Thor: Ragnarok actor thinks so.

Karl Urban, who joins the MCU as Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, has been making the press rounds to promote the movie. In a recent interview, he was asked about his feelings on a potential female Thor at some point joining the Marvel universe on the big screen. Not only is he in favor of the idea, but Urban things it's "overdue." Here's what he had to say about it.

"I think it's time. I think it's well overdue. Absolutely. Yeah, I'd like to see that movie."

For more casual Marvel fans, the idea of a female Thor may seem a bit out there. But since 2014, the Thor in the world of Marvel Comics has been female. And the one who has held the mangle of Thor is none other than Jane Foster, who was played by Natalie Portman in the first two Thor movies. Granted, the idea of Portman taking over as the God of Thunder is very unlikely, but the MCU could put their own twist on this idea. And, as Karl Urban also says in his interview, Marvel is all about creativity. So why not bring in a female Thor in a post Avengers 4 MCU? That would be pretty creative.

"Fundamentally, the process is the same. But I have to say with Marvel, there's a real sense of inclusion and collaboration and they certainly made me feel very, very welcome and like part of the family. And what I appreciated most about Marvel was how they foster the creativity and they hire people to do their jobs and let them do it and this movie is a direct result of that."

Thor: Ragnarok is set to introduce us to Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. She's never taken up the mantle in the comics, but it's reasonable to think that she would make a fine candidate for a female Thor down the road. Not only that, but if there's one area Marvel has been a bit behind the competition, it's with female-led movies. Captain Marvel is in the works, but the demand for these movies is high following the success of Wonder Woman. Doing a female Thor movie would be another way to bring a female hero to headline a movie in the MCU.

But this is just one actor's opinion and, though Thor: Ragnarok doesn't hit theaters until November 3, Skurge seems like he could be a one-and-done character. Still, this is something worth thinking about as Phase 3 of the MCU starts gearing up for its conclusion. You can check out the full interview with Karl Urban, courtesy of Monkeys Fighting Robots, for yourself below.