Remakes are a very common thing in Hollywood. Often times, a foreign movie will introduce a great concept but not manage to be able to find their way to American audiences. So, a filmmaker or filmmakers will get inspired to retell the story or revisit the concepts in the hopes of bringing the movie to a larger audience. Director Joe Carnahan has now officially confirmed that he is going to attempt this with The Raid and will be directing a "reimagining" of the beloved action flick with Frank Grillo attached to star.

A remake of The Raid has been in the works for quite some time now, but Joe Carnahan, who is known for directing movies like The Grey and the upcoming Bad Boys 3 is now in place as a very important piece of the puzzle. He has worked with Frank Grillo in the past on The Grey and the upcoming action flick Wheelman. Apparently, those were good experiences, because the pair took to Instagram to make it official. Interestingly enough, Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm for the news and Joe Carnahan replied to him, making it clear that they are not going to disappoint fans of The Raid. Here is what he had to say.

"It's not a remake. It's a reimagining of the same scenario. Everybody take a deep breath. We won't disappoint you, rabid-fanboy-from-Hell."

Though The Raid and the sequel The Raid 2 were not box office smashes, they are regarded as some of the best action movies in recent memory and have become instant classics. That being the case, Joe Carnahan took some time to engage some people on Twitter who were expressing their concerns. He clearly understands the weight of this undertaking and knows that people will have some trepidation about it. When a Twitter user accused this reimagining of The Raid as being a cash grab, the director made it very clear that isn't the case.

"Right, bro, because I've spent my entire career in the ruthless pursuit of $$$. That would be news to my accountant."

While Joe Carnahan may be cashing a pretty decent paycheck on Bad Boys for Life and he probably was paid a decent penny for writing the most recent draft of the Uncharted movie for Sony, his resume does seem to speak to the idea that he doesn't chase projects strictly for money. In addition to assuring everyone that this new version of The Raid won't be a cash grab, he also confirmed that the director of the original movies Gareth Evans has given his blessing and will be involved in the new version. Here is what he had to say.

"The Raid remake will hew closer in tone & feel to The Grey and Narc. @Ghuevans is producing alongside & has given us his full blessing."

The premise of The Raid follows a S.W.A.T. team who becomes trapped in a tenement building run by a ruthless mobster and his army of killers and thugs. This leads to a whole lot of action and violence as the team tries to fight their way out and take out the mobster in charge of the operation. Some have said that an American remake of The Raid is unnecessary because 2012's Dredd was so similar to The Raid that it essentially served as a remake of sorts, even though it had some more sci-fi elements to it. Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo clearly don't see that as an issue. As for Grillo, he is no stranger to big action movies at this point. Not only did he star as Crossbones in both Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War, but he also was the main character in both of the last Purge movies, which were just as much action as they were horror movies.

At the moment, it is unclear how soon cameras will get rolling on this reimagining of The Raid, but with a director and star in place, things should be moving ahead relatively quickly. There is no word yet on an anticipated release date for the movie, but we will surely be learning more in the near future. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details become available. Be sure to check out Joe Carnahan's Instagram announcement and his Tweets for yourself below.

