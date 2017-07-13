It looks like Ryan Reynolds may be on the verge of having another potentially big franchise on his hands. The 40-year-old actor has danced around big franchises before, most notably Green Lantern, which was dead on arrival. But with the success of Deadpool and Deadpool 2 currently filming, his stock has gone up. That being the case, Paramount is eyeing him to star in a Rainbow Six movie.

According to Deadline, Paramount has had very early talks with Ryan Reynolds about taking on the role of John Clark, as made famous by Tom Clancy's 1998 best-selling Rainbow Six novel. The hope from the studio is that, if the first movie is successful, they would follow it up with the origin story, Without Remorse. Many people in this generation might be more familiar with the Rainbow Six title as a video game, as his novel was adapted into a very successful franchise. Now Paramount is hoping to bring that gaming franchise to the big screen.

Akiva Goldsman (Transformers: The Last Knight, The Dark Tower) recently set up shop at Paramount and has several potentially big franchise projects he is working on. He was part of the Transformers writers room in 2015 that helped plan out the future of the franchise, which currently has outlines for 14 potential movies. Rainbow Six is one of the big franchise projects he is currently working on. His Weed Road production company "will do a number of things for the studio, aimed at creating franchises." Aside from Rainbow Six, which is easily the most high-profile project named in Deadline's report, he is also working on and adaptation of Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld's comic Avengelyne.

Rainbow Six spawned from the very popular Tom Clancy Jack Ryan novel series, with the character of John Clark first appearing in those novels. As for the actual Rainbow Six novel, the story centers on an ex-Navy Seal (Clark) who is named head of a global task force to combat terrorism; Rainbow Six. The team is quickly confronted with a number of international incidents that threaten the safety of the world. Given the way that many of these scenarios play out in the video games, there is a possibility for this movie to have the feel of something like The Raid, which could be great.

Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol) have been tapped to pen the script, which sounds like it is in the early stages. The character of John Clark has actually appeared in the Jack Ryan movie series before. First in 1994's Clear and Present Danger (Willem Dafoe) and in 2002's The Sum of All Fears (Liev Schreiber). With Paramount recently shifting the Jack Ryan franchise to TV on Amazon with John Krasinski set to star, there's room for John Clark on the big screen. Will they be able to sway Ryan Reynolds to play him? We'll be sure to keep you up to date as more information is made available.