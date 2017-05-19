Back in October, we reported that a Rambo reboot was moving forward without Sylvester Stallone, titled Rambo: New Blood. But that isn't the only new Rambo movie in the works. An Indian remake is coming from director Siddharth Anand (Bang Bang), and it was announced yesterday at the Cannes Film Festival that the production has found its Rambo, with rising Bollywood star Tiger Shroff signing on to play the character. The original Rambo, Sylvester Stallone, recently took to social media to show his support for the Indian remake. Here's what he had to say below, hinting that he was actually going to make another Rambo movie.

"I read recently they are remaking Rambo in India !! I wish them luck .. Great character.. I was going to do another one, but now?"

There has been talk of a new Rambo movie in the U.S. for quite some time, and back in December 2015, there was even a Rambo TV series in the works, but that never came to fruition. Sylvester Stallone even hinted a few years ago that he would like to see Ryan Gosling star in a Rambo reboot, with Ryan Gosling responding by saying it would be "incredible" to take on that role. Still, while there has been no shortage of talk about this project over the years, there has been little action, and it remains to be seen how far along in development this Rambo: New Blood movie really is.

As for this Indian reboot of Rambo, The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the story will follow the last surviving member of an elite covert special forces unit of the Indian Armed Forces, who comes back from a mission only to find his homeland ravaged by war. Forced into the dangerous jungles and frozen mountains of the Himalayas, he unleashes mayhem and destruction, becoming the unstoppable machine he was trained to be. No supporting cast members have been lined up, but that may happen soon, with production already slated to begin in February, with the producers eyeing a late 2018 release date

Siddharth Anand (Bang Bang) is directing this Rambo reboot, which is being co-produced by M! Capital Ventures, Original Entertainment, Impact Films and Siddharth Anand Pictures. The producers include Anand, Daljit DJ Parmar, Samir Gupta, Hunt Lowry, Saurabh Gupta and Gulzar Inder Chahal. Here's what Tiger Shroff had to say about taking over Sylvester Stallone's iconic character.

"Being a martial artist and a huge action movie buff since childhood, this all seems very surreal, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. By no means do I believe I can replace the legendary Sylvester Stallone; however, I do feel that somehow this is something I've been preparing for since childhood."

It's possible that this Indian Rambo movie could help stoke interest in this Rambo: New Blood project, which has been in development for quite some time. It isn't known if Sylvester Stallone will have any involvement with the Indian reboot, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Take a look at Sylvester Stallone's tweets and Instagram photo below.