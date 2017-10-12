While most non-Hindi speaking American audiences may be unfamiliar with Tiger Shroff, he is one of the biggest stars in the world, and also one of the highest paid. So when he announced that he'd be starring in a remake of Sylvester Stallone's Rambo, the entire planet sat up and took noticed. Sadly, the much anticipated foreign redo has hit the skids, and is dead in the water for the time being. With so much enthusiasm behind the project, and even Stallone giving it his blessing, what happened to the Rambo Bollywood Remake?

Well, YRF has announced a new untitled action film coming from India that pairs Hrithik Roshan with Tiger Shroff, and it's causing tremendous buzz. Tiger is reportedly a huge fan of Hrithik, and jumped at the chance to work with him. Their movie will be filled with spectacular stunts and crazy dance scenes that will take Bollywood in a whole new direction. However, the massive interest in this project is causing it to move forward quicker than anticipated. And because of that, Tiger Shroff has had to bail on his planned remake of the 1982 action classic that most fans know as First Blood, though the title has been changed in various home video releases and other parts of the world to cash in on the Rambo name. A source close to both the scrapped India Rambo remake and the untitled Hrithik/Tiger action-dance-thriller had this to say.

"Tiger is currently filming Baaghi 2, which will be completed by December. Hrithik will also be available around the same time after he wraps up Vikas Bahl's biopic on mathematician Anand Kumar. Given that both actors can commence working on Siddharth's film next year, the unit decided to go ahead with this project first."

The untitled movie the pair are working on is one of the costliest ever produced by Bollywood. Actress Vaani Kapoor is reportedly playing Hrithik's romantic interest in the movie. She had a bit of a flop with Befikre, and she hopes to redeem herself with this next project, which could be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all time.

The upcoming untitled movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand. It marks the second time he's worked with Hrithik Roshan. The pair collaborated on the 2014 hit Bang Bang, which was a remake of the Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz movie Knight and Day, and actually proved to be a bigger hit on a global scale. Siddharth Anand was also set to direct the Rambo remake. But producers have since asked the director to scale back the budget.

Anand remains hopeful that Rambo will still get made. But he knows it's not going to be easy. He had this to say about the budget problems, remaining enthusiastic that the action adventure would begin shooting next year. He says this to RumourNews.

"Rambo is not an easy project to pull off. Since it needs to be shot in the snow, we will begin filming towards the end of 2018."

Interestingly enough, First Blood has very little snow in it. And was shot on a relatively low budget in the forest. The Rambo character has faced similar challenges of returning to the big screen in the U.S. Sylvester Stallone has been planning Rambo 5 for years, hoping to make it the final chapter in his saga, but for now the movie is stalled, with Sly focusing his energy instead on the Escape Plan franchise, with Escape Plan 2 already shot and Escape Plan 3 in production now. He will then move onto write and direct Creed 2, a follow-up to his Oscar nominated Rocky spin-off, which he will also star in. There are also plans for an American Rambo reboot without Sylvester Stallone, but that movie is also currently stuck in development hell. You can check out Rumor News for more on this story as it breaks. Despite the movie not even being in production, the Bollywood Rambo does have a pretty cool movie poster, which we've included.