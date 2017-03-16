Last month, Dwayne Johnson revealed that his upcoming Rampage movie will start filming in April, and now the project has finally found its villain. Malin Akerman is in negotiations to portray the main villain in this video game adaptation, joining a growing cast as we get closer to filming starting next month. It isn't clear at this time how many more roles are needed to be filled before production begins in Atlanta.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news earlier today, revealing that Malin Akerman is playing the head of the tech company that is responsible for the monsters' creation. In the original Midway video game, players controlled three monsters, an enormous lizard named Lizzie, a giant werewolf named Ralph and a massive ape named George. Players used these massive monsters to completely destroy a number of different cities around the world. The movie will center on Dwayne Johnson's character, with the actor revealing that his character is a "Primatologist & head of an anti poaching unit in Rwanda." Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say about the project in an Instagram statement from last month.

"Spent my Friday night at our Warner Bros offices in a 6hr script session with these rampaging rockstars. Our Rampage (next movie I'll make) writers, producers, director and star (occasionally me). Even though this took us deep into Friday night and we all have families and stuff to do - this kind of meeting is so critical to our movie's success. Everyone's instincts were firing on the highest of levels. My fav moment from this merciless 6hr meeting was when I shared with this group that there's an equity and trust I've built with my audience that they trust me to take them on an epic ride, and always do our best to send them home happy. A very cool moment to see everyone's eyes light and heads start to nod. To win on any level you gotta have teamwork and collaboration and cant thank everyone enough in this room for their energy and focus. You truly helped us move the needle. And Wendy Jane you're Superwoman for your creative brilliance and putting up with all these asshole's dumb guy jokes. Not me of course, I'm a gentleman. Next stop for me in my research - the Primate division at the Atlanta Zoo (my character's a Primatologist & head of an anti poaching unit in Rwanda). Really informative and educational character to play and project to work on. More to come. Start shooting this April. #Rampage"

Naomie Harris joined the cast in January, playing a geneticist with a moral streak, while Jake Lacy is playing the brother of Malin Akerman's character. The cast also includes Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton, P.J. Byrne, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Breanne Hill in unspecified roles. Dwayne Johnson's character has also been described as an "animal-loving hero" who is the only one who can stop these massive monsters from destroying the world. It hasn't been confirmed if the production will go on location to any of the cities that these creatures are hellbent on destroying.

Brad Peyton is directing Rampage from a script by Carlton Cuse, Ryan Condal and Ryan Engle. Beau Flynn is producing alongside John Rickard of Wrigley Pictures, Hiram Garcia from Dwayne Johnson's 7 Bucks Entertainment, and Brad Peyton. Wendy Jacobson of Flynn Picture Co. is co-producing. Marcus Viscidi, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Jeffrey Fierson are exec producing. New Line has already handed out an April 20, 2018 release date for The Rock's new movie Rampage, which will go up against Universal's comedy The Pact. Malin Akerman currently stars on Showtime's Billions, and also stars in The Ticket, alongside Dan Stevens, arriving in theaters April 7.