Last week, Rampage started production, with Dwayne Johnson unveiling the first set photo featuring his character David Okoye. As filming continues, the actor showcased another set photo that has his character along with Naomie Harris as they are hauled away in handcuffs by the military. A second image has The Rock delivering a sleeper hold to an unspecified enemy. Here's what the actor had to say in his Instagram statement.

"Friday night. 4am. On set. #RAMPAGE. Been shooting all night and I'm jacked up on caffeine but at least I'm getting in trouble with my partner in crime, the lovely and extremely talented, Naomie Harris. Now if I can just break these military flex cuffs, I can do some real hero shit and look cool in front of my leading lady. And by "look cool" I mean get my ass handed to me by these armed military boys. We're makin' a pretty mega monster movie down here. Hard work but a lotta fun. #OnSet #BonnieAndClyde #GiveMeMoreCaffeine #RAMPAGE"

In Rampage, primatologist Davis Okoye (Dwayen Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered alpha predators. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend. Earlier Dwayne Johnson also posted a few pics from his on-set birthday celebration and offered a little more insight into his albino gorilla friend George, saying this.

"On set shooting #Rampage, between scenes I come back to my trailer to get a lil' work done and my lovely ladies surprised me by decorating my entire trailer - including a little blue fuzzy birthday hat left on my desk, but my head's too damn big to wear it. To the left you'll also see a Pikachu birthday balloon and on the table, two of my fav bottles of tequila. C'mon Pika, big daddy doesn't drink alone, so you set em up and I'll knock em down. Huge THANK YOU to our entire #RAMPAGE crew for presenting this awesome birthday cake to me on set. In the movie, my best friend is a gigantic Albino gorilla, named George. For the record, George holds me with more affection than he is on this cake. I'm a grateful man to have such an amazing and hard working crew puttin' in work.. and makin' birthday dope cakes."

Rampage also stars Oscar nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Malin Akerman (TV's Billions), Jake Lacy (TV's Girls), Joe Manganiello (TV's True Blood) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (TV's The Walking Dead); as well as P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Marley Shelton (Solace), Breanne Hill (San Andreas), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), and Matt Gerald (TV's Daredevil). Serving as executive producers are Marcus Viscidi, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Jeff Fierson, with Wendy Jacobson co-producing. The screenplay is by Ryan Engle and Adam Sztykiel, story by Ryan Engle, based on the video game Rampage.

New Line Cinema has set an April 20, 2018 release date for Rampage, which, as of now, will go up against the Focus Features comedy Tully on that date. It also arrives a week after 20th Century Fox's New Mutants and two weeks before Avengers 4. Take a look at the latest set photo from Rampage as production continues.