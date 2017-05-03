Global megastar Dwayne Johnson headlines New Line Cinema's action adventure Rampage, for director/producer Brad Peyton. Beau Flynn, John Rickard and Hiram Garcia are also producing the film, currently on location in Atlanta, for an April 20, 2018 release. Rampage marks the third collaboration between Johnson, Peyton and Flynn, following the blockbuster San Andreas. Following the latest set photo featuring George the Ape and Dwayne Johnson, New Line released the first synopsis for Rampage, which reveals new details about Dwayne Johnson's character Davis Okoye.

"Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps people at a distance, shares an unshakable bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster. To make matters worse, it's soon discovered there are other similarly altered alpha predators. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend."

Rampage also stars Oscar nominee Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Malin Akerman (TV's Billions), Jake Lacy (TV's Girls), Joe Manganiello (TV's True Blood) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (TV's The Walking Dead); as well as P.J. Byrne (The Wolf of Wall Street), Marley Shelton (Solace), Breanne Hill (San Andreas), Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), and Matt Gerald (TV's Daredevil). Serving as executive producers are Marcus Viscidi, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Jeff Fierson, with Wendy Jacobson co-producing. The screenplay is by Ryan Engle and Adam Sztykiel, story by Ryan Engle, based on the video game Rampage.

The creative team includes production designer Barry Chusid (San Andreas), director of photography Jaron Presant (2nd unit, Star Wars: The Last Jedi), editor Jim May (Goosebumps) and costume designer Melissa Bruning (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes). Music will be composed by Andrew Lockington, who created the scores for San Andreas and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. The creatures of Rampage will be brought to life by acclaimed VFX supervisor Colin Strause (San Andreas, X-Men: Apocalypse), with five-time Academy Award-winning visual effects company Weta Digital (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes).

Rampage is a New Line Cinema presentation, a Wrigley Pictures/Flynn Picture Company/7 Bucks Entertainment production, in association with ASAP Entertainment. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company. New Line Cinema has set this monster movie for release on April 20, 2018, where it will go up against Universal's comedy The Pact. Now that production is under way, hopefully we'll set more see photos in the near future.