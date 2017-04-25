Are we on the verge of seeing the first truly great video game movie? Maybe not, but we may be about a year away from seeing the most watchable and entertaining video game movie ever made. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Rampage is currently filming and, though the studio hasn't officially leaked any plot details for the movie, some have made their way online, and it sounds just about as crazy and fun as you would imagine.

Before digging in, if you don't want any potential spoilers for Rampage, you may want to turn away now. Also, since this is not coming directly from the studio, it should be regarded as rumor to some degree, at least for now. That said, what Splash Report is claiming is the main plot of Rampage can't possibly be far off. Here is what they have to say about it.

"The first privately owned space station is destroyed by a mysterious experiment done onboard. Three canisters crash land on Earth. One lands in the gorilla enclosure at the San Diego Zoo, the other in the plains of Wyoming and the last one in the Florida Everglades. The Griffin Technologies Group, headed by two siblings (Malin Akerman and Jake Lacy), tries to destroy any evidence of wrongdoing before the government finds out. It's too late because the canisters have infected a gorilla named George, a wolf in Wyoming and an alligator. They start evolving and growing exponentially. To cover their tracks, the Griffin idiots decided to unleash a beacon that will make all three large animals head toward one destination: their head office located in the Willis Tower in Chicago."

Anyone who has played the video game Rampage probably won't be overly surprised to hear most of what is going on with this movie, story wise. But the whole space station explosion leading to weird canisters conveniently crashing on Earth in places where animals live is pretty nuts. And expensive sounding. The game did center on the three giant creatures destroying city after city as they made their way all over the world, so the idea of this beacon guiding them to Chicago could actually keep that bit of the story intact, as the monsters will probably carve a trail of destruction on their way to Chi-Town. As for how The Rock fits in? He is playing "an ex-marine who's now a primatologist that raised George at the San Diego Zoo. He taught the ape sign language, and they share a special bond." So he can probably add giant monkey tamer to his resume when this is all said and done.

The cast for Rampage includes Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, Jack Lacy, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Marley Shelton, in addition to Dwayne Johnson. The movie is being directed by San Andres helmer Brad Peyton with an initial draft of the script from Ryan Engle, with rewrites done by Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. Rampage is set to hit theaters on April 20, 2018. Rampage began shooting earlier this month.