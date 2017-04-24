Exactly one week ago today, Dwayne Johnson announced that production started on his video game adaptation Rampage, which New Line has set for release on April 20, 2018. Dwayne Johnson also shared the first set photo as filming began. Today, we have yet another look from the set, with Joe Manganiello revealing part of the costume his character Burke wears, on his sixth day of production. The photo shows the character's bulletproof vest, which also includes an interesting comic book connection.

Joe Manganiello recently signed on to play the iconic villain Deathstroke in Warner Bros.' DCEU adventure The Batman, alongside Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne. But the actor's new character in Rampage, named Burke, thanks to the tag shown above the vest in this Instagram photo, is more of a Marvel fan. Right in the middle of this life-saving piece of clothes is a pin featuring the unmistakable logo for the Marvel anti-hero The Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal in the upcoming Marvel/Netflix spin-off TV series.

Joe Manganiello is joined by Dwayne Johnson, who is said to be playing a primatologist and head of an anti-poaching unit based in Rwanda, who is the only one who can stop three giant monsters, a mutated lizard, wolf and gorilla, from destroying the world. Dwayne Johnson teams up with Naomie Harris, playing a geneticist, to take down these big Kaiju-like beasts, with Malin Akerman portraying the main Rampage villain, the head of the corporation that created these three monsters, Lizzie the lizard, George the ape and Ralph the werewolf. The cast is rounded out by Jake Lacy as the brother or Malin Akerman's character, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Agent Russell, who works for a secret government agency known as OGA, along with Marley Shelton, PJ Byrne, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Breanne Hill in unspecified roles.

Brad Peyton directs Rampage from a script by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. This film marks the director's third collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, following 2012's Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and 2015's San Andreas. The director is also returning to direct The Rock in San Andreas 2, and there is also another Journey sequel that has been in development for quite some time. Ryan Condal also wrote Hercules starring Dwayne Johnson, while Carlton Cuse co-wrote San Andreas, with Ryan Engle (Non-Stop) working with The Rock for the first time on Rampage.

Dwayne Johnson has teased that this project will be a "scary monster movie," although there is still isn't much that has been revealed about the story. The original video game had fans playing as one of the three monsters, where they would destroy all of the buildings in various world cities. New Line has set a spring launch for Rampage, where it will face off against Universal's comedy The Pact. Take a look at the latest photo from the Rampage set, courtesy of Joe Manganiello, as production continues.