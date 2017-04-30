Dwayne Johnson takes to Instagram to share plot details for the upcoming live-action adaptation of the classic 1980s arcade game Rampage. Johnson is on a role right now with the enormous success of Fate of the Furious, which just surpassed the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office and the upcoming big screen adaptation of Bay Watch later this month. Johnson is showing no signs of slowing down; fresh off of the production of Jumanji 2 he has jumped headfirst into Rampage, which is set to open April 20th, 2018.

Some information regarding the plot of Rampage has been talked about in some form or another, but this is the first official news coming straight from Johnson's Instagram feed. Johnson went on to detail some of the broader plot points on Saturday afternoon with the obligatory workout photo (Dude, we get it. You're buff). With Johnson's trademark humor and enthusiasm intact, he teased out more information on Rampage and licking animals.

"Good to finally have boots on the ground here in Georgia for production of #RAMPAGE. I head up an anti-poaching unit out of Rwanda. My best friend is a rare albino gorilla named, George. Very bad people infect George, an alligator and a wolf with a serum. All three animals grow at an unprecedented rate. Their size, speed, agility and violent aggression is off the charts. They go on a deadly rampage and want to destroy the world. George not happy. Me not happy. When animals like you, they lick you. When they don't like you, they kill you. I will hunt down the bad people who did this to my best friend. And when I find them, I will not lick them."

Rampage was an arcade game in the 1980s that starred 3 giant animals that destroyed cities. Lizzy the the Lizard, Ralph the Werewolf, and George the Ape ran amok in the United States, destroying city after city during a period of 128 days. The Arcade game was released in 1986 by Bally Midway and let players control one of the three giants, fighting the traditional "good guys." In addition to the arcade, the game was also released across multiple home consoles, most notably the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sega Master System.

This will be the third time that Johnson, director Brad Peyton, producer Beau Flynn, and New Line have united. The trio has previously worked together on San Andreas, which grossed over $473 million at the worldwide box office, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Carlton Cuse who wrote San Andreas and Ryan Condal (Colony) have rewritten the script by Ryan Engle. Rampage is set to rage against the box office with these heavy hitters behind it.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his team have a lot to prove this time around. Videogame adaptations do not have the greatest track record as of 2017 and frankly while most are pleasing to the eye, they just plain suck. Rampage could just be San Andreas with giant mutated beasts, who knows? But for now, Johnson's excitement and enthusiasm for the project are enough to keep fan hopes alive.