Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is currently one of the biggest stars in the world, proving that he can do almost anything unless it involves an Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. Rampage is currently filming in Atlanta, where Johnson is fighting some giant-sized monsters that are a lot bigger than Jason Statham this time around. Johnson plays the leader of an anti-poaching unit protecting animals in Rwanda, who is forced to step up his protection skills when three of his animal friends are injected with a serum that causes them to grow at a rapid rate until they are giant-sized monsters. The monsters soon become angry, rightfully so, and go on a destruction spree, tearing down buildings.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson likes to keep fans in the loop through his social media accounts, most notably his The Rock Instagram account. This time around the action star is sharing a short video on set of him in front of a green screen doing a really terrible impression of Arnold Schwarzenegger, like cringe-worthy bad. While simultaneously promoting the filming of Rampage, Johnson takes the time to honor Schwarzenegger and the influence that has guided Dwayne Johnson since he was a kid. Read his caption below.

"Nailed it. Enjoy me completely butchering my best Schwarzenegger impersonation while rehearsing on the set of Rampage. When I was a kid Arnold was one of my heroes. And when I first started in Hollywood, he was one of the biggest stars on the planet and was so supportive and welcoming to me, when he didn't have to be. First time we had dinner he said, "You can take the brass ring to places it's never been before" in his iconic accent which I clearly suck at. 15 long hard working years later, here I am. Grateful. This one's for you brother."

The serious caption of the video focuses on Dwayne Johnson's appreciation of those who came before him and laid the groundwork for the action star to do what he does today. Johnson continues to dominate the world of TV and movies except for the box office bombing of Baywatch. But money doesn't seem to be the main motivating purpose behind the reason that Johnson takes his roles, brushing off the failure of Baywatch because it was fun. It looked like a fun movie to make, something different than an action packed thriller.

Rampage was an arcade game in the 1980s that starred 3 giant animals that destroyed cities. Lizzy the Lizard, Ralph the Werewolf, and George the Ape ran amok in the United States, destroying city after city during a period of 128 days. The Arcade game was released in 1986 by Bally Midway and let players control one of the three giants, fighting the traditional good guys. In addition to the arcade, the game was also released across multiple home consoles, most notably the Nintendo Entertainment System and the Sega Master System.

This will be the third time that Johnson, director Brad Peyton, producer Beau Flynn, and New Line have united. The trio has previously worked together on San Andreas, which grossed over $473 million at the worldwide box office, and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. Carlton Cuse who wrote San Andreas and Ryan Condal (Colony) have rewritten the script by Ryan Engle. The Rampage movie is set to rage against the box office on April 20th, 2018.