That's a wrap! Dwayne Johnson, who apparently doesn't enjoy sleeping, has just finished filming his next blockbuster, Rampage. The upcoming video game adaptation is set to hit theaters on April 20, 2018, and is getting ready to head into post-production as principal photography is officially finished. The Rock made the announcement on Instagram and took some time to single out one of his Rampage co-stars in the process.

Dwayne Johnson is very active on social media, no matter how busy he is, and he has shared quite a bit from the set of Rampage during filming. With filming wrapping up, he decided to give some love to Naomie Harris, the Oscar-nominated actress who starred in Moonlight, as well as starring as Moneypenny in the last couple of James Bond movies. Here's what The Rock had to say about her, as well as finishing up work on Rampage.

"Here I'm counting the reasons my partner in chaos, the Oscar nominated @naomieharris was a dream to work with on our final day of #Rampage. Her performance in our movie was fantastic and I'm a lucky man to share the screen with such a classy, high quality (and bad ass) woman. That's an official wrap on the production of #Rampage. Thank you Naomie for your commitment and trust in me and our project. Luv ya sistah and next time I'll have an explanation on why I have an Amtrak train of a vein running thru my horse neck.#OfficialWrap #Rampage #TheOneAndOnly #NaomieHarris"

Rampage centers on Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who shares an unshakable bond with George, an extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But when a rogue genetic experiment goes awry and transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster, along with several other creatures around the world, they start tearing their way across North America. As the creatures start destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to make an antidote. They will have to fight their way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend.

Dwayne Johnson isn't going to be taking any breaks, as he is heading off to shoot the action flick Skyscraper next, and then he's going to have to promote Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. He's also got plenty of other projects lined up, like Doc Savage, the Black Adam and Shazam movies in the DCEU, as well as the Fast and Furious spin-off with Hobbs and Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw. But he managed to squeeze in a massive monster movie that may be able to break the curse of the video game movie.

We are still waiting on that great video game movie and, as crazy as it sounds, Rampage may be it. Since the original arcade game had a very simple premise, monsters destroying a city, director Brad Peyton has the freedom to craft a real narrative around this ridiculous monster movie. With a cast that also includes Joe Manganiello, Malin Akerman, Jack Lacy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Marley Shelton, this could be one to mark down on your calendars. Now we can all wait for the teaser trailer to arrive.