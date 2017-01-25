With a spring 2018 release date already set for New Line Cinema's Rampage, the studio is now in casting mode, finding the right actors to surround Dwayne Johnson. Today we have word that Naomie Harris, who received her first Oscar nomination yesterday for her work in Moonlight, has signed on to join the cast in a supporting role. The actress reportedly "sparked" to the "fun tone" of the script, according to today's report.

The story is based on the hit 1980s arcade game of the same name, where players controlled one of three monsters, a mutated gorilla, crocodile and a wolf, who destroy buildings in several major cities around the world. The Hollywood Reporter reveals that the movie will keep the same three monsters, who will wreak havoc on a number of North American cities and landmarks, with the report describing Dwayne Johnson's character as an "animal-loving hero," who is the world's only hope. The report also reveals that Naomie Harris is playing a "geneticist with a moral streak."

This project reunites Dwayne Johnson with director Brad Peyton and producer Beau Flynn, who have previously worked on Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and San Andreas together. The last update we got on this project was in November, when Brad Peyton confirmed that this video game adaptation will be a scary monster movie. He stated that the original game will serve as the inspiration for the movie, which will feature plenty of horror elements as well, since it's still a "monster movie" at its core.

It hasn't been revealed when filming will begin at this time, but New Line has set an April 20, 2018 release date. As of now, it will be going up against Universal's new comedy The Pact, and it will also open two weeks before Marvel's highly-anticipated superhero ensemble Avengers: Infinity War, which started production earlier this week. This Rampage movie was originally slated to start filming at the end of 2016, but script delays caused the production to be pushed back a bit, which gave Dwayne Johnson room to push up Jumanji, which recently wrapped and is now slated to debut in theaters on December 22.

Brad Peyton is directing this video game adaptation from a script that was originally written by Ryan Engle (Non-Stop), which has gone through a number of different writers since then. San Andreas writers Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal later worked on the script, with the most recent Rampage revisions provided by Adam Sztykiel (Due Date, Undateable). Naomie Harris starred in three movies last year, Our Kind of Traitor, Moonlight and Collateral Beauty, and she will next be seen in director Andy Serkis' adaptation of The Jungle Book, where she plays Nisha.