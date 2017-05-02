Over the weekend, Dwayne Johnson took to social media to offer new plot details about his Rampage movie, hinting that production was starting soon in Georgia. Earlier today, the actor took to Instagram and Facebook to share a new set photo from Rampage, featuring our first look at his character, who he described as the head of an "anti-poaching unit" based in Rwanda, along with his best friend George, a massive ape played through motion capture by Jason Liles. Here's what the actor had to say on social media below, revealing even more plot details.

"Day 1. Kicking off production. #RAMPAGE. In our story we have three animals (gorilla, crocodile and a wolf) who fall victim to evil genetic editing, rapidly changing every strand of their DNA so they grow, evolve and mutate. Everything becomes amplified.. their size, strength, speed, agility.. and violent aggression. One of the animals infected, a rare Albino gorilla named, George, is my best friend. George, is played by 6'9 @tallie7487, (Jason Liles, pictured here). Jason has been studying gorillas for months now preparing for this motion capture role. Gorilla movements, body language, and all emotions, joy, pain, sadness, love, aggression etc. It's insane when you get around this man and how he's able to brilliantly embody a gorilla. This is the most fascinating advanced VFX/motion cap process I've ever worked with in my career. Incredible learning curve for me. We have the best mo-cap team in the world (WETA Digital) working on our gigantic Rampage monsters and you'll get a taste of this new technology in the upcoming War For the Planet of the Apes as well as James Cameron's Avatars. With all the cool advanced technology in our movie, the #1 thing you're gonna experience when you watch it, is FUN. Because when my best friend, George no happy, then me no happy. And when me no happy.. bad people become our lunch. #Day1 #KickingOffProduction #RAMPAGE"

You may recall that, a few weeks ago, the first Rampage set photo was unveiled by Dwayne Johnson's producing partner Hiram Garcia, who revealed that Mail Akerman and Jake Lacy were filming scenes together. It seems that today marks Dwayne Johnson's first day of filming, so we can likely expect even more photos from the set as production gets kicked into high gear. What remains to be seen is if we'll ever get to see what these massive animals look like before the first official trailer or photos are unveiled.

The cast also includes Malin Akerman as the primary villain, who serves as the CEO of the corporation that created the monsters, who, in the video game are known as George the ape, Lizzie the lizard and Ralph the werewolf. Jake Lacy plays her brother, with Naomie Harris, playing a geneticist who teams up with Dwayne Johnson's characater to take down these big enormous creatures. The cast also includes Joe Manganiello, who recently shared a glimpse at his bulletproof vest in a set photo, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan as a covert agent working for a secret government agency known as OGA. The cast is rounded out by Marley Shelton, P.J. Byrne, Jack Quaid, Matt Gerald and Breanne Hill, all in unspecified roles.

Brad Peyton directs Rampage from a script by Ryan Engle, Carlton Cuse and Ryan Condal. This video game adaptation marks the director's third collaboration with Dwayne Johnson, following 2012's Journey 2: The Mysterious Island and 2015's San Andreas, with Carlton Cuse also reuniting with the actor after writing San Andreas. New Line Cinema has set an April 20, 2018 release date for Rampage, which puts it up against Universal's The Pact. Take a look at this first image of Dwayne Johnson on the set of Rampage.