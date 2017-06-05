It's been a few weeks since The Rock himself, Dwayne Johnson, has sent out any set photos from Rampage, as filming continues, but that all changed today with two new images. The first photo doesn't give us the best look at his character, Davis Okoye, but we do get a better look at Jason Liles, the actor portraying the massive ape George through motion capture. Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say on social media regarding this image.

"When my bestie, George (an extremely rare Albino silverback) gets hangry. Hungry + angry. Blown away by this technology. Makin' a cool movie for you guys here on set of #Rampage. When George (and a crocodile and grey wolf) are infected they grow at a rapid rate to gigantic proportions rampaging across the country. In this scene our Oscar winning Weta Digital (Lord of the Rings, Avatar etc) is using their ground breaking "performance capture" to bring "George" the Silverback to life. It uses over 30 special cameras to "see" the performance of my co-actor @tallie7487 allowing the digital artists to make the most realistic and badass animations possible. He's wearing a "facial capture helmet" and we can record every muscle movement and expression and emotion of George as goes on a rampage. Jason studied gorillas for months preparing for this performance capture role - facial expressions, sounds, habits and emotions. Spectacular performance. What a learning curve for me and such a pleasure to help produce these amazing artists who come to set daily to be game changers. More to come. Amazing technology.#WETADigital #Hydraulx #Rampage #MyHangryBestFriend."

The second photo offers our first look at Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Agent Russell, who was described in an April report as a character who, "rolls with serious swagger and attitude." Russell works for a secret government agency known as OGA, although more details weren't given about his character. The photo also features Naomie Harris' character, who is wearing the same costume as the set photo in May, where she was seen wearing handcuffs alongside Dwayne Johnson's Davis Okoye. Here's what Dwayne Johnson had to say about this second set photo, revealing more details about Naomie Harris' character and what "OGA really stands for.

"Rampaging nights with my partners in crime, Naomie Harris and Jeffery Dean Morgan. The animal loving anti-poacher Ranger from Rwanda, the groundbreaking geneticist from CRISPR and the cowboy himself from the OGA - the "other" government agency. Three gigantic mutated monsters (silverback, crocodile and grey wolf) rampaging across the country. Party in hell. We'll see you there. #OnSet #Rampage 4-20-2018"

The official Rampage movie synopsis reveals that Dwayne Johnson's Davis Okoye is a primatologist who heads up an anti-poaching unit based in Rwanda, who shares an "unshakable bond" with George, the extraordinarily intelligent, silverback gorilla who has been in his care since birth. But a rogue genetic experiment gone awry transforms this gentle ape into a raging monster, along with two more similarly altered alpha predators. As these newly created monsters tear across North America, destroying everything in their path, Okoye teams with a discredited genetic engineer to secure an antidote, fighting his way through an ever-changing battlefield, not only to halt a global catastrophe but to save the fearsome creature that was once his friend. Take a look at the latest photos from the set of Rampage, arriving in theaters April 20, 2018.