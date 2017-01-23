The crop of cinematic crap in 2016 was so extensive that this year's 37th Annual Razzie Awards is expanding from 5 nominees to an unprecedented 6 contenders in each of its 9 Worst Achievement in Film categories. Leading this year's list of movie-misfires are the 15-years-too-late sequel Zoolander No. 2 and the WTF comic book battle-royale Batman v Superman. Each is up for both Worst Picture and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. Other Worst Picture nominees include Dirty Grandpa, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence.

Acting contenders include Ben Affleck, Johnny Depp, Julia Roberts and Robert de Niro. A complete list of this year's nominees is included with this press release and at Razzies.com. The nomination announcement will be available at Razzie Channel after 5:30am/PST Monday. "Winners" of this year's tackiest Tinsel Town trophy will be revealed on Saturday, February 25, the now traditional day before the 89th Annual Giving Out of the Little Gold Naked Men.

It hasn't been revealed yet who will be nominated for the Razzie's newest award, the Razzie Redeemer Award. First introduced in 2014, the Razzie Redeemer Award goes to the former Razzie winner who has gone on to redeem his or her self through good movies. Ben Affleck won the first award in 2014, for his recent work in Argo and Gone Girl, although he is nominated again this year for Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Sylvester Stallone won the award last year, after his comeback performance in Creed which won him a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination. It remains unclear if this award is simply being skipped over this year, or if its nominations will be announced at a later date.

Other "top" nominees are Dirty Grandpa with six, Gods of Egypt, Hillary's America and Independence Day: Resurgence with five each, and Alice Through the Looking Glass. The Razzie voters also largely spared The Divergent Series: Allegiant, which had the potential to take home six Razzie nominations, but it was only nominated twice, for Shailene Woodley and Naomi Watts' performances. Assassin's Creed was also up for five nominations on the short list, but it wasn't apparently bad enough in the eyes of the Razzie voters, since it didn't end up with any Razzie nominations.

Voting Razzie Members (1,014 from 49 US States and 24 countries) selected contenders in 8 of our 9 categories. For Worst Screen Combo, The Razzies partnered again with Rotten Tomatoes where tens of thousands of users picked the nominees. Take a look at the full list of Razzie nominations below, with Zoolander 2 leading the pack with nine nominations.

WORST PICTURE Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR Ben Affleck / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler / Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert de Niro / Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D'Souza [as Himself] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS Megan Fox / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Julia Roberts / Mother's Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton] Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts / Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley / Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Julianne Hough / Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson / Mother's Day

Aubrey Plaza / Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour / Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward / Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR Nicolas Cage / Snowden

Johnny Depp / Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell / Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto / Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals / Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume / Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson / Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR Dinesh D'Souza and Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich / Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry / BOO! A Madea Halloween

Alex Proyas / Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller / Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2