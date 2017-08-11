Here's a sentence you probably never thought you would read: Madballs will be included in a movie directed by Steven Spielberg. That's right, Madballs will make their big screen debut in Ready Player One. The 80s will be coming back in a major way when the movie hits theaters early next year. The nostalgic geek fest of a trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con and packed a ton of 80s pop culture references in just over 2 minutes of video. And now the Madballs will be added to the ever-growing list of pop culture references.

The news comes courtesy of the Madballs Facebook page. The page reposted the Ready Player One trailer with a caption that reads: "Dude! We're so READY! We even make a grossed-out appearance (in the movie)!" It isn't clear if we're going to see a giant Madball wreaking havoc in the movie or if it will be a brief flash of an Easter Egg, but we do know that some Madball street art of Screamin' Meemie popped up in some pictures from the set a while back, so that may be the appearance that the Madball team is referring to.

The Comic-Con trailer features Easter Eggs all over the place, and not all of them are from the 80s. Many have pointed out that a lot of the references contained in the trailer are all from Warner Bros. movies from the past and current times. The Warner Bros. correlation has become a point of contention for many fans who assume that the movie is just going to be one giant, long Warner Bros. commercial. That could be true, but we're just going off of a brief clip that highlighted some information from the book and brought it to life. Iron Giant and Freddy Krueger appear prominently in the movie, both Warner Bros. properties. The Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine makes a quick appearance. But we also get the Back to the Future DeLorean, which is from Universal Pictures, so its not all WB related.

Spielberg has said that the Iron Giant will play a pretty significant role in Ready Player One, but we won't know until the movie comes out just how big of a role the giant will have. Spielberg said that the Iron Giant is "a real major player" in Ready Player One, but that's all of the information we have regarding the role of The Iron Giant in the movie. Perhaps the roll of the Madballs will be larger as well, we'll just have to wait and see.

In addition to the Madball street art that was seen on the set of Ready Player One, there are also shots of Snarf from the 80s-cartoon series, Thundercats, Gizmo from Gremlins, and Jaws. Even the graffiti in Ready Player One contains Easter Eggs, which will probably lead to repeat viewings of the movie when it hits theaters on March 30th, 2018. In the meantime, you can read Ernest Cline's bestselling book that the movie is based off of and check out the images of the Easter Egg graffiti from the set of Ready Player One below.