There's no doubt after San Diego Comic-Con that Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One shot much higher on everyone's list of movies they need to see next year. Not only is this going to be a return to massive summer blockbuster filmmaker for Spielberg, but it is also adapting one of the most beloved novels in recent memory. We now have our very first look at Art3mis, played by Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), in Ready Player One.

The new photo comes courtesy of Empire and has Art3mis, or Samantha Evelyn Cook, in her futuristic VR rig looking down at Wade Watts, the main character in Ready Player One, who is played by Tye Sheridan (X-Men: Apocalypse). This image is definitely in keeping with the aesthetic that we've seen in other photos and the first trailer for Ready Player One. Here's what Olivia Cooke had to say about her experience with the movie.

"It felt like pure adventure. It was Willy Wonka, it was Indiana Jones. When you're a kid wanting to be an actor, the idea of working with [Spielberg] sounds absurd. It was surreal."

Ready Player One is set in the year 2045 and there is a massive wealth gap. The only escape for most people is a virtual reality simulation called the Oasis created by a man named James Halliday, who has recently died. But he left behind a final game for his millions of Oasis users: Whoever solves his series of pop-culture quests wins the Oasis and the company that runs it. The Oasis will be threatened if it ends up being taken over by the corporate IOI organization, who are trying desperately to win Halliday's game and find his final Easter egg. So Wade Watts and some of this fellow treasure-seekers, including Art3mis, find themselves in a race with the rest of the world to protect it, uncovering clues in a game that will decide ownership of the Oasis.

This image may not be the most visually exciting one, but it does raise some interesting questions about this adaptation of Ready Player One. We've known that Steven Spielberg is taking a lot of liberties with the source material and changing quite a few things, like removing references to his own work, but a big thing in the novel is that Wade and Art3mis didn't actually meet in person until the end of the novel. This image implies that is going to change in the movie. Or, Empire Magazine just gave away the ending to the movie.

Hopefully, any changes that are made to the source material are made to serve the movie. Considering that this is Steven Spielberg we're talking about, and considering that the first trailer was totally awesome, fans shouldn't have any reason to worry. Be sure to check out the new image from Ready Player One for yourself below.