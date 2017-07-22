Warner Bros. came to play at San Diego Comic-Con this year. Not only did they bring a massive showing for their upcoming DCEU movie slate, including a new trailer for Justice League, but they brought Steven Spielberg with them to talk Ready Player One. The first trailer debuted at the panel and was released online shortly after, which absolutely blew away expectations. Now, we are treated to the first poster for Ready Player One, which teases a major Easter egg from Ernest Cline's beloved novel.

As of this writing, the Ready Player One poster hasn't been officially released by Warner Bros., but it managed to make its way onto Reddit. The poster is keeping with the design and color scheme represented in the trailer, but it is very simple and pretty minimal. Quite the opposite of the very massive, loud and action-packed trailer. Though, there is the distinct egg shape behind the text. Those who have read the novel will recognize this as a clear reference to James Halliday's Easter egg, which is the main thing that drives the plot in Ernest Cline's book.

Based on the trailer and this first poster, it looks like fans of the book don't have to worry about this movie ruining the source material. Steven Spielberg has made some major changes, like taking out references to most of his own work that are prevalent in the Ready Player One novel. But the overall tone seems correct. Plus, what he decided to bring in totally works. The Iron Giant is going to be a huge part of the story and we saw Ninja Turtles, Freddy Krueger and what may have been a Transformer? There is a lot to love about this so far.

In Ready Player One, it is the year 2045 and there is a massive wealth gap. The only escape most people have is a virtual reality simulation created by James Halliday (Mark Rylance), who has recently died. But he left behind a final game for his millions of Oasis users: Whoever solves his series of pop-culture quests wins the Oasis and the company that runs it. The Oasis will be threatened if it ends up being taken over by the corporate IOI organization, who are trying desperately to win Halliday's game and find his final Easter egg. So Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) and some of this fellow treasure-seekers find themselves in a race with the rest of the world to protect it, uncovering clues in a game that will decide ownership of the Oasis.

The rest of the cast includes T.J. Miller, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Cooke and Simon Pegg. Ready Player One is set to hit theaters on March 30, 2018, and after the debut of this trailer and poster, it is easily going to be one of the most anticipated blockbusters of next year. Be sure to check out the first poster for Ready Player One for yourself below and, just in case you missed it, you can check out the trailer as well.