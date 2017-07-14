Steven Spielberg is largely responsible for Ernest Cline's huge hit novel Ready Player One. The director's work is a very heavy influence for the sci-fi story that features a future world where a VR game called the Oasis has become a massive part of everyone's reality. So, it is fitting that Spielberg is directing the upcoming big screen adaptation of Ready Player One, which is set to arrive on March 30, 2018. Now, finally, we have our first official look at the movie, as well as some plot details.

Entertainment Weekly included Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One as part of their San Diego Comic-Con preview. As part of the preview, they released a photo of Tye Sheridan's character Wade Watts in his hideout where he disappears into the Oasis. In the image, we see him sporting his VR visor and "haptic gloves," which are ripped right from the pages of the beloved novel. In the Oasis, Wade Watts, and everyone else, can use movies, cartoons, comic books, video games and TV shows to escape the otherwise unbearable reality of 2045. Ernest Cline talked a little bit with EW about how appropriate it is that Steven Spielberg is the one directing Ready Player One.

"His work directly influenced the narrative and the way that I told the story. So to have him directing, it's too perfect to even be possible. And somehow it's happened."

Ready Player One is loaded down with references to Steven Spielberg movies, which is something that fans hoped would be brought from the novel to the big screen. Unfortunately, the director decided to avoid being self-referential, but he did keep in the Delorean from Back to the Future, a movie that he produced and didn't direct. But from the sound of it, based on EW's description of the plot, this is going to be a very faithful adaptation otherwise.

"There's extreme wealth in the world, but most people don't have it. The only escape from this miserable existence is through the virtual reality simulation created by James Halliday (Oscar-winner Mark Rylance), who has recently shuffled off this mortal coil, but left behind a final game for his millions of users: Whoever solves his series of pop-culture quests wins the Oasis, along with its parent company, Gregarious Games. This digital getaway will be locked away, or at least become prohibitively expensive, if it ends up being taken over by the corporate IOI organization. So Wade and some of this fellow treasure-seekers are in a race with the rest of the world to protect it, uncovering clues in a game that will decide ownership of this innerspace."

Tye Sheridan's Wade Watts is going to be teaming up with some of his Oasis buddies, Art3mis (Olivia Cooke), Aech (Lena Waithe), and I-R0k (T.J. Miller), people he's never met, in order to keep Nolan Sorrento (Ben Mendelsohn) from winning James Halliday's big game. Warner Bros. is bringing Ready Player One to SDCC next weekend, so don't be surprised if we get a teaser trailer very soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out the brand new photo from the movie for yourself below.