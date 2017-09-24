Hey, we get it. How many times can one person be expected to answer stupid questions like, "Who are you wearing?" "Are you excited for tonight?" "What was it like working with so-and-so?" Before there's some kind of meltdown, let alone a bit of attitude? Call them angry, exhausted or just plain crazy, but there are plenty of quick interviews that simply went off the rails, regardless of whom was to blame. Today, we're studying 10 ridiculous red carpet interviews. And none of them went as planned. These things are bad.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Long before Brangelina, there was Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who openly bragged about wearing vials of each other's blood as jewelry. Angelina even had that prominent "Billy Bob" tattoo with what looked like the dragon symbol of New York City Hardcore band Sick Of It All underneath. During a 2000 red carpet interview with MTV News, the PDA power couple said they'd just had sex in the car.

Scarlett Johannson

Isaac Mizrahi is a fashion designer, not a reporter, but nevertheless, there he was, joining Ryan Seacreast and Giuliana Rancic for E!'s live coverage of the Golden Globes. While fawning over Scarlett Johansson and her fashion sense, Mizrahi helped himself to a handful of the Avengers actress' bosom. Needless to say, the stunt was way over the line.

Hannibal Buress

We love Hannibal Buress, his standup, his work on Broad City, the wonderfully bonkers Eric Andre Show, and the stunt he pulled for the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Buress delivers an unsurprisingly spectacular performance in a small role in Marvel's Spidey reboot, but he couldn't make it to the premiere. Instead, he paid a pal $500 to go in his place and pretend to be him. And in a sad commentary on celebrity news culture, Joe Carroll reported afterward that nobody challenged him about his identity. The dude did interviews as Hannibal! Amazing.

Jim Carrey

Performance art? Philosophical enlightenment? A bit? Straight-up hostility? Whatever it was, Jim Carrey's appearance on E! News during New York Fashion Week in September 2017 started off crazy, as he circled a reporter, and went downhill, or uphill depending on your perspective, from there. "Do you believe in icons? I don't believe in personalities. I don't believe that you exist. But there's a wonderful fragrance in the air." Then he went into a quick James Brown impression.

Sacha Baron Cohen

Ali G, Borat, Bruno, one of our favorite red carpet appearances by Sacha Baron Cohen was during his promotional tour for 2012's The Dictator, where he appeared in character as Admiral General Aladeen at the Academy Awards and promptly dumped an urn full of ashes all over Ryan Seacrest. Four years later, Seacrest snubbed the actor, turning away and heading into an interview with Lady Gaga instead. Baron Cohen wasn't having it, interrupting the interview to give Seacrest a friendly hug and to tell him his suit looked nice. Seacrest again did not seem amused.

Amy Schumer

This wasn't an interview, but it was certainly ridiculous! At the Time 100 gala in 2015, comedian Amy Schumer saw power couple Kanye West and Kim Kardashian coming down the red carpet and threw herself at their feet. As Schumer later recounted to TV's Graham Norton, "They didn't crack a smile... They had no idea who I was." In fact, Kimye simply stepped around her, even as onlookers laughed.

David Lee Roth

Diamond Dave is always a great interview. Even during this red carpet interview at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, when the Van Halen frontman answered a question about how it feels to have achieved legendary status after all of these years with some extended stuff about listening to dance music, the integrated bus system, his fluency in Spanish, the 1951 Mercury low rider he drives to 7-11, and how he subscribes to Beatport. "I love playing rock n' roll but I never listen to it."

Tommy Lee Jones

Tommy Lee Jones is a great actor with a terrible reputation in the entertainment news world. For whatever reason, he just doesn't seem to enjoy being interviewed, at all. It would be difficult to pick just one example. But don't take our word for it. Let's hear from legendary late comedian Joan Rivers, on the man who played Two Face in between Billy Dee Williams and Aaron Eckhart: "Tommy Lee Jones makes Hitler seem warm and fuzzy." Oh Joan, may you rest in wonderful peace, you rascal.

DJ Akademis, Joe Budden and Migos

We aren't sure what exactly went wrong during this Complex red carpet interview at the BET Awards in 2017, but it looked like Joe Budden and Migos were about to solve their problems with their fists. Later on social media, Joe Budden wrote, "They was just a little too sassy for me that's all." The ensuing memes made it all worth it!

Black Bear and Mike Posner

Yeah, we don't know what bit Mike Posner and Black Bear were trying to pull during this red carpet interview at the 2017 Grammys, but it fell pretty flat. In their defense, these interviews can get boring. Also, as at least one user on social media commented, both of these dudes sorta looked like dollar store Jokers, didn't they?