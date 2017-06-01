The producers and marketing team behind an upcoming animated film have come under fire for a controversial poster that first debuted during the Cannes Film Festival, with the film's star Chloe Moretz expressing her displeasure as well. The film, a South Korean animated movie called Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, puts a new spin on the Snow White tale, although the poster that was on display at Cannes was met with much controversy for featuring two versions of Snow White, one tall and thin, and the other shorter and heavier. Both characters were shown standing side by side, with the tagline, "What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?" After reviewing the poster herself, Chloe Moretz took to social media to issue a statement, where she reveals she had no prior knowledge of this poster's creation, and that she is "appalled and angry" about the message it conveys.

"I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team. Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety. The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

The poster was first showcased on social media by model Tess Holliday, who expressed her disapproval of the fat-shaming message as well, pondering how an "entire marketing team" could have approved this message that tells young kids that "being fat = ugly." A number of others at Cannes voiced their disapproval of this poster on social media, which eventually lead to the film's South Korean production company, Locus Corporation, pulling the poster and the entire ad campaign for the film. Here's what one of the film's producers, Sujin Hwang, had to say in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign."

The movie, which is described as a "parody with a twist," flips the script on the original Snow White premise, following seven princes who have been turned into dwarfs. They go on a quest to find a pair of enchanted red shoes that will break their curse, but find they are being used by a young woman (Chloe Moretz) who uses the shoes to transform her natural short and curvy frame to tall and slender. Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs, which was written and directed by first-time South Korean director Sung Ho Sang, also features a voice cast that includes Gina Gershon and Jim Rash. Take a look at Chloe Moretz's tweets below, along with some of the tweets that started the backlash against this poster, which you can see in Tess Holliday's original tweet below.

